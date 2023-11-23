DeSantis mocked for boasting about measures from Biden’s CHIPs Act

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liberals on social media mocked Florida Gov Ron DeSantis for touting investment in the state’s semiconductor industry that was the direct result of the CHIPS and Science Act signed by President Joe Biden, whom he hopes to challenge in the 2024 presidential election.

Mr DeSantis made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

“I am awarding more than $28 million to expand Florida’s semiconductor and chip manufacturing through the Job Growth Grant Fund,” he said. “These awards will create high-paying jobs for Floridians in growing, high-demand fields while also supporting our state’s economic future.”

The money came as a result of the CHIPS and Science Act, a bipartisan bill which Mr Biden signed last year in an attempt to boost manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States as a means of competing with China and supporting US supply chains. The announcement from Mr DeSantis is in line with the goals of the law, gasworld.com reported.

Democrats lost little time in mocking Mr DeSantis.

“Thank you @POTUS for signing the CHIPS and Science Act,” Florida Democratic consultant Nikki Barnes posted on X.

“Thank you @JoeBiden for the CHIPS Act for providing this funding to Florida. Ron: stay in your lane and do your job. Fix the homeowner insurance crisis,” Kristellys Estanga posted.

Mr DeSantis did not speak out against the CHIPS and Science Act and prior to its passage, had made announcements for chip manufacturing in places like Osceola County and Valencia College in his state.

At the same time, both of Florida’s Republican senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, did oppose the CHIPS and Science Act when it went up for a vote last year.

Still, Mr Biden and Mr DeSantis have occasionally worked together, particularly during the collapse of condominium towers in Surfside and last year during Hurricane Ian.

Mr DeSantis announced his campaign for president to challenge Mr Biden in May. But he has failed to gain traction against former president Donald Trump and he has fallen behind former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.