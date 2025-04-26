Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge has said that a two-year-old U.S. citizen appears to have been deported to Honduras with her mother with “no meaningful process” as her father was pushing for the courts to allow her to stay in the country.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who President Donald Trump appointed, said the child was released in Honduras on Friday along with her mother and sister, who were born in the country, Politico noted.

The child, identified in court filings as V.M.L., had been detained along with her mother, by immigration officials earlier this week.

On Friday, the judge scheduled a hearing for May 16. He said it was “in the interest of dispelling our strong suspicion that the Government just deported a U.S. citizen with no meaningful process.”

The child’s redacted birth certificate was filed in court and revealed that she was born in New Orleans in 2023. She had been with her mother and sister at an immigration check-in at the city’s office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday, where they were detained and lined up for deportation.

In court, Trump administration officials said the mother told them she wanted to bring the child with her to Honduras. The filing included a handwritten note in Spanish that officials claimed was written by the mother, confirming her wish. The judge, however, said he had wanted to verify that.

“The Government contends that this is all okay because the mother wishes that the child be deported with her,” said Doughty. “But the Court doesn’t know that.”

On Thursday, attorneys for the family filed an emergency petition in the Western District of Louisiana. They’re seeking the release of the child from ICE custody and a declaration that her detention had been conducted outside the bounds of the law.

A two-year-old U.S. citizen was reportedly sent to Honduras after being brought buy her mother to an immigration center in Louisiana ( Getty Images )

The emergency petition was filed under Trish Mack, with the attorneys indicating that the child’s father had asked Mack to act as the custodian and take her home from ICE custody.

Lawyers for the guardian told the court that V.M.L.’s father has been attempting to contract the child’s mother, but ICE officials blocked him from having a substantive phone call. He claimed that ICE officials only allowed them to speak for about one minute on Tuesday, which the mother was in custody, and that they were unable to make a decision about their child.

Since V.M.L. is a U.S. citizen, she will likely be able to return to the U.S. Doughty said he attempted to get the mother on the phone on Friday to find out if it was accurate that she wanted to bring the child with her to Honduras. The judge noted that he was “independently aware” that the plane he thought was flying the family south was “above the Gulf of America,” adopting Trump’s new name for the Gulf of Mexico.

Doughty wrote that attorneys from the Trump administration said on Friday afternoon that it wouldn’t be possible to get the mother on the phone “because she (and presumably V.M.L) had just been released in Honduras.”

It was at that point that Doughty scheduled the hearing for next month.