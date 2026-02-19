Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

At least a dozen Democrats will ditch Trump’s State of the Union speech for National Mall rally, report says

The event next week will be called the ‘People's State of the Union’

Graig Graziosi in Washington, D.C.
Related video: Trump concerned over 'poop smell' caused by Potmac River sewage spill

At least a dozen Democratic lawmakers are reportedly planning to skip President Donald Trump's upcoming State of the Union address and hold a counter-rally on the National Mall in protest.

The event is reportedly being hosted by progressive media company MediasTouch and left-wing advocacy group MoveOn Civic Action, according to MS NOW.

It will be called the "People's State of the Union" and, according to the groups involved, will provide counter-programming to a “night full of lies and misplaced priorities for the American people" at the formal State of the Union.

The event will reportedly include appearances by at least a dozen Congressional Democrats. Liberal media personalities Joy Reid and Katie Phang will host the event.

Senators Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, and Chris Murphy, as well as Representatives Yassamin Ansari, Veronica Escobar, and Pramila Jayapal are among the lawmakers attending.

President Donald Trump during his 2020 State of the Union address. Approximately a dozen Democratic lawmakers are planning to boycott Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address and instead hold a counter-rally on the National Mall
President Donald Trump during his 2020 State of the Union address. Approximately a dozen Democratic lawmakers are planning to boycott Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address and instead hold a counter-rally on the National Mall (Getty Images)

“Donald Trump has made a mockery of the State of the Union speech,” Murphy said in a press conference announcing the event. “Democrats have no obligation to reward him with an audience as he lies and attacks people who disagree with him.”

Murphy went on to say that "showing up for this speech puts a veneer of legitimacy on the corruption and lawlessness that has defined [Trump's] second term."

Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is also planning to attend, said the nation cannot respond to Trump’s second term as though it’s “business as usual.”

“Next week, Trump will deliver his State of the Union address. I won’t be there," Van Hollen wrote in a post on X. "Trump is marching America towards fascism, and I refuse to normalize his shredding of our Constitution & democracy. This cannot be business as usual.”

The White House shrugged at the planned walkout.

“It’s not a surprise that they refuse to celebrate and honor the Americans who have benefited from the commonsense policies Republicans have governed with,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement to Politico.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene protests President Joe Biden during the 2024 State of the Union address.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene protests President Joe Biden during the 2024 State of the Union address. (Getty Images)

State of the Union protests are not uncommon.

During last year's address, some Democrats waved little paddles with short protest messages on them. The paddles included phrases like “Save Medicaid,” “Musk Steals” and “False."

At former President Joe Biden's final State of the Union address, then-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor showed up to the event wearing a red MAGA hat and a shirt that said "Say Her Name," referencing 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, who was killed by a Venezuelan migrant who was in the country illegally.

In 2020, 10 Democrats refused to attend Trump's State of the Union address, and three others walked out.

Trump will give his address even amid a partial government shutdown.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in