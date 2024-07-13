Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Senior Democrats have sent their thoughts and prayers to Donald Trump after he was rushed off stage at a rally in Pennsylvania after gunshots rang out at the event.

Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Tammy Baldwin and California Governor Gavin Newsom were among those denouncing “political violence” after a bloodied Trump was rushed from the stage by Secret Service agents on Saturday.

The incident occurred as the former president began his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Popping sounds were heard, and Trump dropped behind the podium and clutched his head before being swarmed by Secret Service.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey said that violence was “never acceptable” and urged those on the ground at the rally to listen to law enforcement.

“I am monitoring the situation at President Trump’s rally in Butler and I’ve reached out to the State Police to offer support,” he wrote on X. “Political violence is never acceptable and I am hoping former president Trump & all attendees are safe. Everyone in Butler should listen to law enforcement.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X: “I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country.”

After being hustled to the floor, Trump was hoisted and removed from the stage by around six agents with blood appeared to pour from his ear down his cheek. Within 30 minutes of being rushed off the stage, the former president said he is “fine,” according to the Associated Press.

The former president is currently “being checked out at a local medical facility,” according to his campaign spokesperson.

House Minority leader Jeffries echoed the sentiment of Schumer, writing: “My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response,” he wrote. “America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable.”

Governor Newsom sent his thoughts to the former president, writing: “Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today.”

Senator Baldwin wrote: “Violence of this kind is never acceptable and I condemn it in the strongest of terms. My thoughts are with President Trump and his family.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “In this horrible moment, encouraged to hear President Trump’s team indicate that the former president is doing well. An entire nation must speak with one voice today to completely and unequivocally reject all political violence.”

“Political violence is absolutely unacceptable,” added Senator Bernie Sanders. “I wish Donald Trump, and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery.”

Ohio’s Senator Sherrod Brown added: “We are praying for the health and safety of President Trump, his family, and all those attending the rally in Butler, PA tonight.”

Chris Murphy, Democratic Senator for Connecticut wrote: “There is no room in America for political violence. We should all condemn what happened today and I am hoping for the health of the former president and everyone else at the rally.

As well as Democrats, Trumps other political rival Robert F Kennedy Jr – who is running for president as an independent candidate – also called for US citizens to “renounce all violence.”

“Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family,” he wrote.

Kennedy’s uncle, former president John F Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963.

This is breaking news and this article is being updated