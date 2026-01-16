Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of Democratic lawmakers is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Trump Mobile, the cellphone network provider branded by the Trump Organization, for making misleading statements about where the product was manufactured and when it would be sold.

The group of 11 members of Congress, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, sent a letter to the regulatory agency Thursday asking it to determine if Trump Mobile engaged in “deceptive or unfair business” practices by collecting a $100 deposit from consumers who pre-ordered the phone whose release continues to be delayed.

Since it was launched in June, Trump Mobile has consistently pushed back its promised delivery date, all while collecting the $100 deposit from customers. At first, the company said the phone would be available in August, then it was pushed to November, then December and now, to “sometime in Q1 2026,” according to NBC News.

Lawmakers are also asking the FTC if Trump Mobile misled consumers by claiming or implying the product was made in the U.S. despite reports indicating it is likely manufactured abroad.

Despite once marketing its $499 gold T1 Phone as “MADE IN THE USA” the Trump Mobile website has slowly removed that language and now claims to be an “American Proud Design” that is “brought to life right here in the USA.”

open image in gallery A group of Democratic lawmakers are concerned Trump Mobile has participated in ‘deceptive’ practices by not delivering phones to customers who paid a $100 deposit ( Getty )

Warren and the other lawmakers are also asking the FTC to clarify if it had any discussions with President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization or Trump Mobile since its announcement, as well as how the independent agency is operating separately from Trump’s influence.

“The American people deserve to know that consumer protection laws apply equally to all businesses, regardless of political connections,” the lawmakers wrote.

Although the Trump Organization does not sell the phone, Trump Mobile uses Trump’s branding for its network and phone.

The Independent has asked Trump Mobile for comment.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the president’s sons, unveiled Trump Mobile last year as an affordable cellphone network provider with branding associated with the president. For $47.45 a month, customers can get unlimited talk and text across the nation, along with other basic benefits.

open image in gallery Trump Mobile offers customers various refurbished phones alongside the highly-anticipated T1 Phone ( Trump Mobile )

The company’s mobile virtual network operator, Liberty Mobile Wireless, uses T-Mobile’s network.

Customers can obtain a refurbished iPhone 14 for $489 or a Samsung S23 for $369. But it’s teased its gold T1 phone, which operates on an Android system, for months.

Trump Mobile hasn’t given customers who paid the $100 deposit a specific reason for the delayed manufacturing. At one point, they pointed to the government shutdown as a reason; however, it is unclear why that would cause delays.

The 11 Democrats are asking the FTC to investigate the matter. They said if the agency declines to probe Trump Mobile, it should provide legal reasoning given the “apparent violations.”

Lawmakers are asking the FTC to respond by February 15.