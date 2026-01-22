Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Only seven Democrats joined all but one Republican to fund the Department of Homeland Security as many Democratic voters continue to speak out against crackdowns by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Reps. Don Davis of North Carolina, Tom Suozzi of New York, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Laure Gillen of New York, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Jared Golden of Maine voted to fund the Department of Homeland Security. All of them hail for districts that voted for President Donald Trump.

Only Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, a perpetual gadfly in the House, joined the rest of the Democrats to oppose the bill.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) was one of only seven Democrats who voted to fund the Department of Homeland Security. ( Getty Images )

The vote came as many Democrats have criticized tactics by ICE, particularly after the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this month. Rep. Angie Craig, who represents the Minneapolis area and is running for Senate in the state, said she was a “Hell No,” on the legislation.

In response to the killing, the Homeland Security appropriations bill included $20 million for body cameras that ICE would have to wear during operations.

“I want to see standards around use of force,” Rep. Seth Magaziner of Rhode Island, a member of the Homeland Security Committee, told The Independent. “I want to see due process or a judicial warrant requirement before people's houses are broken into, I mean basic civil liberty protections and absent that. You know, they already have billions and billions of dollars that they haven't spent yet from the from the reconciliation bill.”

Magaziner’s words echoed what many other Democrats said about the billions of dollars Republicans gave to ICE in the One Big, Beautiful Bill that passed last year.

And even Democrats from other districts that voted for Trump expressed hesitation. On Wednesday, Rep. Adam Gray, who represents a district that voted for Trump and who only won his seat by 187 votes, expressed hesitation about voting for the bill.

“Then I know one of the negotiating points that I'm most concerned about is what provisions and guardrails are in the bill to make sure that no, not one, zero US citizens are detained unlawfully,” he told The Independent. “It needs to be like a red line. You don't cross it, and the penalty for crossing it is severe.”

But even Democrats who voted for the bill expressed their anger at ICE’s tactics. Gonzalez, who represents the Rio Grande Valley, told The Independent that he voted for the bill because it included funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Coast Guard. But he also said that the bill did not defund ICE.