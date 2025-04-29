Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For years now, conservatives have reveled in Donald Trump's abrasive and coarse behavior in the political arena, applauding him for profanely raging at his political opponents while proudly flying flags with MAGA catchphrases like “F*** Your Feelings.” At the same time, Trump supporters have embraced the meme “Let’s Go Brandon,” which is a euphemism for the phrase “F*** Joe Biden.”

However, now that Democrats and liberals have begun to openly curse in public with a little more frequency throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office, right-wing media is suddenly up in arms over the “undignified” language, claiming it’s “embarrassing” that they are “constantly swearing.”

Early last month, Politico noted that in the first couple of months of the new Trump administration, Democratic politicians were “cursing up a storm” as they “careened from strategy to strategy to respond” to the president and his chaotic White House. “But one unifying thread as they try to invigorate their connection to the American voter has been a reach for profanity,” Politico reported.

Adding that the “breadth of swearing is unmistakable,” Politico highlighted a number of examples, such as Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) repeatedly using the f-bomb to express her disgust with both Trump and “first buddy” Elon Musk. “Like I have a potty mouth, especially when I’m mad,” Crockett said of her use of profanity. “We’re working on it. We’re going to pray about it.”

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, center, was outraged this week over Democratic candidates and lawmakers using profanity in public ( Fox News )

Right-wing media, looking for their latest issue to be performatively outraged about, quickly took off with the story.

“You start to think they are going off the reservation and constantly swearing and howling at the moon to garner some type of resistance to what Trump is doing because they have no message,” conservative pundit Jeremy Hunt said on Fox News’ Outnumbered in March. “It is quite embarrassing for them.”

On the same broadcast, anchor Harris Faulkner asserted that the use of profanity by Democrats made them appear less intelligent and educated. “They got expensive educations,” she exclaimed. “Why are they out of words?! Oh my goodness! That’s all they do with words! I am dumbfounded that they have a license on bad ideas.”

During a March 5 airing of Fox News’ The Five, co-host Dana Perino reacted to Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) lashing out during a House Oversight Committee hearing on sanctuary cities, which featured the lawmaker saying it’s “total bulls***” that Trump’s immigration policies are making Americans safer. “I also want to go on the record and say I don’t understand the Democrats cursing,” Perino groused. “I find it unpersuasive and undignified.”

During another telecast of The Five days later, host Jesse Watters blasted the increased use of expletives by Democratic lawmakers, saying that “now they think cursing like drunken sailors will make the American people like them again.”

Meanwhile, the outrage on the right over Democrats’ blue language has continued throughout April, especially after The Hill ran a piece this past weekend that featured “swearing” experts weighing in on the “strategic” use of the profanity, which “reflects their sense of crisis.”

“Democrats are embracing profanity,” Faulkner said on Monday while teeing up a sizzle reel of liberal politicians cursing. “This is next level. It's a campaign messaging that they look to tap into the party’s anger by cussing their way out of it.”

Piggybacking off The Hill's story, MAGA news site Breitbart published a piece on “Potty-Mouthed Democrats” and how “certain words such as “a**” and “p*ssed,” previously unheard for decades in the stodgy Capitol, are making their appearance in speeches on the floors of Congress.”

Of course, Trump himself is known for repeatedly swearing during his rally speeches and when speaking to reporters, while his acolytes also gleefully toss out expletives on a regular basis, which has long been part of MAGA’s “anti-woke” identity. In fact, as Faulkner and Breitbart were chastising Democrats over their profanity, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung was calling a CNN guest a “piece of s***” with a “pea-seized brain” for speculating on Trump’s health.

The pearl-clutching over Democrats using naughty words also comes mere months after the conservative media complex shrugged off Trump’s notoriously dark and extremely profane Madison Square Garden rally, which featured comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's infamous joke about Puerto Rico.

According to The New York Times, 17 speakers at the event used at least 43 epithets. “What a sick son of a bitch,” right-wing radio host Sid Rosenberg said of Hillary Clinton from the stage. “The whole f***ing party, a bunch of degenerates, lowlives, Jew haters and lowlives. Every one of them.”

At last year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, the Times also found that Trump personally used at least 44 epithets during his speech. “I got indicted four times by this gang of thugs for nothing, or as I say respectfully to the people from foreign countries, for bulls***,” Trump said at one point.

In response to the controversial MSG rally, Fox News hosts and commentators defended the event, insisting it showed the GOP was “the party of inclusion” while labeling the speakers Trump’s “Avengers.”

Meanwhile, there have been some attempts by MAGA media to brush off accusations of hypocrisy over Democrats’ use of profanity when compared to Trump’s repeated swearing.

“However, while Trump’s rally profanity appeared spontaneous, that’s not the case in ads by Democrat candidates,” Breitbart noted in its story. “Dems are facing historically low polling numbers and are seen as out of touch with working class voters.”

In a recent podcast episode, Fox News host Will Cain took a similar tack, suggesting that Trump’s language was more genuine and natural compared to the cursing being employed by Democrats.

“Trump cussed. And that’s true. He did,” Cain declared. “I guess I feel like when Trump did it, and I can’t remember all the times he did it… but I know he did, it didn’t seem so gratuitous. This seems forced, gratuitous and reductive. Meaning they’re making an argument that, in the end, rests on ‘F Trump.’”