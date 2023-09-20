Democrats move to confirm three generals over Tuberville nominee freeze

Democrats in the US Senate moved on Wednesday to confirm three generals to three posts on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, defying the freeze that Republican Sen Tommy Tuberville has put on military promotions.

Gens Eric Smith, Randy George and Charles Brown are expected to be confirmed by unanimous consent to their respective positions, with Brown taking over at chairman of the panel. Mr Tuberville has reportedly told journalists that he will not block their confirmations to force a floor vote.

The Senate remains capable of confirming individual military promotions through such a process, though it would be time-consuming due to the sheer number of promotions. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has squared off against Mr Tuberville over the latter’s efforts, but to no avail; the move Wednesday was made as an exception due to the necessity of keeping the Joint Chiefs of Staff at capacity.

Mr Tuberville’s objections to the promotions stem from his desire to protest a Department of Defense policy allowing service members and their families to be reimbursed if they are required to travel to seek abortion care due to state laws prohibiting the practice in some areas. His objections are opposed by Senate GOP leadership, but he has remained adamant that he will not drop them until the policy is ended.

