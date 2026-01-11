Letterman trashes ‘those idiots at CBS’ over state of news division

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legendary late-night host David Letterman tore into his former network home of CBS this week, accusing the broadcaster of letting “idiots” turn CBS News into a “wreck” under its new leadership.

“CBS News is a wreck,” Letterman said in a video posted Friday on his YouTube channel. “It’s just gone.”

Letterman accused CBS News, which recently installed conservative commentator Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief, of abandoning the legacy it built with well-regarded broadcasters like Edward Murrow.

“It was that mentality that drove the integrity of CBS News that has been trampled on, pissed on, and eviscerated by these idiots that have taken it over,” Letterman added.

“And I am at a point now where it really is hurting my feelings because I’m sick and tired of people saying, ‘Oh, wait until those midterms.’ Kids, we’re far downstream from the midterms having any effect on this.”

The Independent has contacted CBS for comment.

Letterman accused his former network of allowing 'idiots' in management to undermine the legendary reputation it established under broadcasters like Ed Murrow

The network has been under scrutiny over the last year or so, thanks to a series of business moves that critics saw as undermining its editorial integrity to be more friendly to the Trump administration.

Last summer, CBS News’s then-parent company paid to settle a lawsuit from Donald Trump over the editing of a 60 Minutes episode, as the company’s pending merger with Skydance, which needed federal approval, was in the balance.

By August, Paramount’s merger officially closed with Skydance, a company headed by David Ellison, son of the billionaire Oracle co-founder and Trump supporter Larry Ellison.

The new leadership soon installed Weiss to lead CBS News, who lacked broadcast TV news experience and was previously known for founding The Free Press, a news site that often skewered the “woke” politics of the left.

Under the leadership of new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, CBS News has made controversial moves like pausing a segment on Trump administration deportations to a brutal Salvadoran prison

Under Weiss, the network has made a number of controversial calls, prompting anger from newsroom staff, they have told The Independent.

Those included pulling a highly anticipated 60 Minutes segment shortly before airtime about the Trump administration’s summary deportation of hundreds of migrants to a brutal Salvadorian prison where they said they were tortured.

Under new CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil, the broadcast has embraced a more flattering tone towards the administration, according to critics.

Staffers told The Independent that recent broadcasts, such as one where Dokoupil said he salutes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, resembled “state TV.”