James Carville railed against Democratic National Committee official David Hogg for funding primary challenges against incumbent Democrats, suggesting Wednesday night that he “might” sue Hogg over the effort while calling the Parkland shooting survivor a “contemptible little twerp.”

Carville’s comments come after he called for progressives to distance themselves from the Democratic Party, calling for a “split” due to what the veteran Democratic strategist called “pronoun politics.”

Hogg, a 25-year-old gun control activist, who was elected the DNC’s vice chair, has sparked an intra-party uproar over his announcement that his political group, Leaders We Deserve, would be spending $20 million to challenge “asleep-at-the-wheel” Democrats in deep-blue districts.

“We, as the DNC, need to be seen as a body that can be trusted, that’s not putting its thumb on the scales,” a DNC member told Politico. “We have to be so strategic and careful with our resources right now. ... So why are we in this circular firing squad against Democrats?”

Amid increasing criticism from Democrats, many of whom are frustrated by Hogg’s dual role as a party official and progressive activist, Carville called for the DNC to take legal action against its vice chairman and even said he could take Hogg to court himself.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville calls David Hogg a "contemptible little twerp" and suggests he could file a lawsuit against the DNC vice chair for funding primary challenges against Democrats. ( NewsNation )

Appearing on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show, the former Clinton adviser doubled down on his demand that there needs to be a “schism” in the Democratic Party between centrists and progressives.

“Maybe we could have a kind of amicable split here, and we go to post in 2026. Because you don’t ever run. They never run against a Republican. Okay? All they do is run against other Democrats,” he said on his show Politicon. “But maybe we can have an amicable split here and you go your way and we go our way. And after the election, we come together and see how much common ground we can find.”

During the Wednesday night broadcast, Cuomo agreed with Carville’s idea while arguing that Hogg and other left-wing lawmakers – namely Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) – were enlisting the “MAGA playbook” by pushing for a “purity test.” Carville, meanwhile, called for the DNC to go after Hogg.

“Why doesn’t somebody sue David Hogg? He’s an officer of the Democratic National Committee. He is the vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, and he’s running against other Democrats,” he exclaimed.

“I would like to know, and you went to law school, does he have a fiduciary duty to Democrats?” Carville then asked Cuomo., adding: “You have a fiduciary duty to your employer, which anybody can understand. He’s being paid to run against other Democrats. I think it’s an outrage.”

Stating that he might personally not have “standing” to bring a lawsuit himself, Carville said he “might give the DNC $10 and then sue him” before declaring: “He is a contemptible little twerk!”

Egging Carville on, Cuomo shouted “sue his a**” because he could then bring the political strategist “on this show to talk about it.”

“I might! I don’t know if I have standing, but somebody’s got standing,” Carville asserted, prompting the NewsNation host to gleefully respond: “Sue his punk a**!”

Moments later, after wrapping up his interview with Carville, Cuomo insisted that he had no ill will towards Hogg.

“I don’t even know David Hogg. I’m just teasing,” he said. “But look, I have no problem with the case that he’s making about what it is to be a Democrat. What are you for? What are you against, other than just fighting with your own? Let’s see if he sues. I wonder if I’ll get brought in.”