Trump team yanks Dave Weldon’s nomination to lead CDC an hour before Senate confirmation hearing
Weldon, a former congressman, was set to appear before the Senate health committee at 10 a.m.
The White House suddenly withdrew President Donald Trump’s nomination to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday morning, hours before he was set to testify at a Senate confirmation hearing.
Dave Weldon, a Republican former congressman from Florida, was on his way to his scheduled appearance before the Senate health committee at the Capitol when Senate staffers informed him his nomination had been pulled, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m., would have been the first time an agency director would have been subject to the confirmation process.
White House officials told the New York Times they decided to pull Weldon’s nomination on Wednesday evening upon learning he did not have enough votes to be confirmed.
However, Weldon, 71, reportedly only learned of that information around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.
The Independent has asked the White House for comment.
Trump nominated Weldon, a little-known former politician, to serve as head of the CDC in November.
Weldon’s nomination was subject to scrutiny due to his casual link between vaccines and autism – a debunked theory. He had repeated the disproven claim that children could develop autism after being vaccinated against measles.
This is a breaking news story, more follow…
