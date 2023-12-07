Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A multi-millionaire New York congressman is being sued for failing to pay four months rent.

Democratic Rep Dan Goldman, heir to the Levi Strauss & Co fortune and one of the wealthiest members of Congress, is being sued by his landlords for $360,000 after he allegedly failed to pay his rent on a 3,818-square-foot luxury Tribeca apartment for four months, according to court papers.

The 47-year-old and his wife, Corinne Goldman, were named in a two-page summons filed in Manhattan Supreme Court Monday by landlords Jason and Natasha Gilbert, who claim the couple owe $180,000 in rent.

The congressman, who has a personal net worth of upwards of $253 million, allegedly had a lease on the apartment at 60 Collister Street running until 31 July 2024, but has not paid the $45,000 a month rent since August, the court papers state.

The landlords are now asking Mr Goldman and his wife to pay out $360,000 to cover the rest of the months in the broken lease, according to Crain’s New York.

The couple now has 20 days to answer the summons or they risk a default judgment against them.

The five-bedroom apartment is now on sale for $14 million (Google Maps)

A spokesperson for the congressman denied the allegations, calling them “baseless.”

“The congressman has always paid his rent on time and in full,” the spokesperson added.

The five-bedroom apartment, which includes a corner penthouse with 1,500-square-feet of outdoor space, is now on sale for $14 million, according to a StreetEasy listing.

Mr Goldman is the great-grandson of billionaire and former president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co, Walter Haas.

He became the representative for New York’s new 10th Congressional District in January, and was the lead attorney in former president Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

Earlier this year, he spearheaded efforts to remove George Santos from the House by filing an ethics complaint against the now-ousted congressman after he admitted to lying to Congress about much of his career, educational background and family history.

Mr Goldman, who was raised in a Jewish family, has also been an outspoken supporter of Israel during the country’s war against Hamas.