White House compares Dagestan mob targeting Jewish people to ‘pogroms’

The White House compared a riot targeting Jewish people in Dagestan on Sunday to pogroms of the 18th and 19th centuries.

The comments come a day after hundreds of protesters in the Russian region stormed an airport in search of passengers who had landed on a flight from Israel. Twenty people were injured before security forces contained the protest.

“Some people will compare it to the pogroms of the late 19th and early 20th century and I think that’s probably an apt description,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

‘Pogrom’ is a Russian word designating an organised massacre or attack against a particular ethnic group, and is most commonly associated with the historic targeting of Jewish communities in Russia and Eastern Europe.

Protesters expressed anger over Israel’s war on Gaza, which was sparked by a Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people in Israel. More than 8,000 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes and artillery in response.

Videos shared on social media showed some of the protesters holding handwritten banners saying, “Child killers are not welcome in Dagestan“ and “We’re against Jewish refugees.”

Israel issued its “highest level travel warning for the Dagestan region on Monday.