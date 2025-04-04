Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five years ago, then Fox News star Tucker Carlson came under fire for hosting a Republican candidate who had expressed support for notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes and was promoting a 10-year moratorium on all legal immigration that had been lauded by the white nationalist publication VDARE.

Today, that failed candidate is working for Fox News as a digital reporter.

Last month, Peter D’Abrosca posted on his LinkedIn account that he had accepted a position with Fox News as a freelance reporter for breaking news and crime. The network’s website lists D’Abrosca as a writer who “joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star.” A network source also verified that D’Abrosca is working for Fox News on a freelance basis.

What his Fox News bio doesn’t include is his aborted run for Congress, which was centered on an extreme anti-immigrant platform that attracted the attention of Fuentes and his group of “groypers.”

Fox News and D’Abrosca did not respond to requests for comment.

Former GOP congressional candidate Pete D'Abrosca, who once proposed a 10-year moratorium on legal immigration and touted his support for the "groypers," is now a digital reporter for Fox News. ( Fox News )

According to Fox News’s digital site, D’Abrosca’s first byline appeared on March 21. Since then, the majority of his pieces have centered on crime, though he’s also written a couple of stories on the Columbia University protests over the war in Gaza with the tagline “Antisemitism Exposed.”

Jared Holt, an expert on right-wing extremism, first noted that D’Abrosca was now a Fox News reporter in a series of social media posts.

D’Abrosca now posts on X under the handle @pmd_reports, an account that was opened in February of this year and has just 222 followers as of publication. His previous Twitter account @pdabrosca, which had nearly 30,000 followers and included his pro-groypers tweets, was deleted sometime in the past two years.

In 2019, D’Abrosca was a blogger for the far-right website Big League Politics when he announced that he was running for Congress in North Carolina’s 7th District, challenging incumbent Republican David Rouzer. Though he had only a modest social media following at the time, he began gaining traction among the alt-right with his bigoted rhetoric and aggressively anti-immigrant stance.

“Defeating an incumbent is not easy… But it's great that the candidate has called for the 10-year moratorium on immigration, because that gets the idea out there in the public square,” VDARE wrote about D’Abrosca’s announcement, prompting the candidate to eventually thank the outlet for the praise.

He would go on and defend VDARE — which has been designated a white nationalist hate group — online and parrot their inflammatory rhetoric. “If you’re going to claim that @vdare is wrong about diversity, you’re going to have to explain why diversity is inherently a strength,” he tweeted in September 2019. “That, of course, is impossible. Because it’s not. Alternatively, you can label them a hate group to avoid debate.”

D’Abrosca also repeatedly posted that he was “proud to have groyper support” following his announcement, adding that “if every groyper donates $5 to my campaign we can stop egirls.” Besides expressing his support for Fuentes’ group of anti-semitic racist activists, he also appeared on Alex Jones’s conspiracy network InfoWars and presented himself as an insider of the groyper movement.

Eventually, D’Abrosca’s campaign drew the attention of Carlson, who had already been using his top-rated primetime Fox News show to promote fringe alt-right figures and white nationalist movements in an effort to inject those ideas into mainstream political discourse.

During his December 2019 appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, D’Abrosca discussed his 10-year immigration moratorium while declaring himself as part of the “new Republican Party in town” that is “less controlled by…the Conservative Inc. crowd.” Conservative Inc, meanwhile, was a favored term used by groypers to criticize establishment Republicans who they felt weren’t loyal to “true conservatism.”

D’Abrosca’s interview with Carlson was lauded by the alt-right and Fuentes himself, who praised the segment as a “HUGE” deal while saying it was “hard to believe” it actually happened.

When Fox News parted ways with Carlson’s head writer Blake Neff for posting racist comments online, NPR noted Carlson had come under “fresh scrutiny” for his extremist rhetoric while referencing D’Abrosca as one of the Fox hosts’ guests “who has expressed sympathy for alt-right leaders.”

D’Abrosca’s congressional ambitions would soon be cut short, though, when he was forced to withdraw from the race because he failed to register as a Republican at least 90 days before filing for candidacy.

After the end of his campaign, D’Abrosca would also make an appearance at Jones’s National File Summit in February 2020, which took place the same week as the Conservative Political Action Conference. The “tiny, far-right conference for ‘Groypers’” was organized by Jones and featured a host of alt-right speakers railing against immigration and CPAC, which they felt didn’t accurately represent Donald Trump’s “New America” agenda. Fuentes, who has long been exiled from CPAC, was one of the featured speakers.

In recent years, besides writing on his LinkedIn account that he’s specialized in “creating comprehensive press strategies for clients nationwide” and political campaign consulting, D’Abrosca worked as an investigative reporter for the conservative news site The Tennessee Star.

The Tennessee Star, meanwhile, was launched in 2017 by Tea Party activists and partially funded by GOP donors as part of an operation of right-wing political sites posing as local news outlets. The Star has been described as a “Baby Breitbart” as one of its founders, Michael Leahy, is also a longtime Breitbart contributor.