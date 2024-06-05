Watch as Joe Biden arrives in Normandy for D-Day 80th anniversary celebrations

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Joe Biden arrives for a state visit to France to join the 80th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

The trip is designed to underscore his commitment to US allies in Europe and contrast his vision of democracy with his 2024 political opponent Donald Trump.

Mr Biden will spend five days in France and attend D-Day celebrations in Normandy, where US and allied forces stormed French beaches in an attack that helped defeat Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The US president will also deliver a high-profile speech and hold a formal state visit with France’s Emmanuel Macron.

His remarks, both on Thursday at the formal 80th-anniversary ceremony and on Friday at the famed Pointe du Hoc cliffs, will centre around the dangers of isolationism and the need to stand up to dictators, the White House said.

In what promises to be an emotional moment, Mr Biden will also meet the aged veterans who participated in the D-Day invasion.