Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch as Joe Biden arrives in Normandy for D-Day 80th anniversary celebrations

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 05 June 2024 08:54
Comments
Close

Watch as Joe Biden arrives for a state visit to France to join the 80th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

The trip is designed to underscore his commitment to US allies in Europe and contrast his vision of democracy with his 2024 political opponent Donald Trump.

Mr Biden will spend five days in France and attend D-Day celebrations in Normandy, where US and allied forces stormed French beaches in an attack that helped defeat Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The US president will also deliver a high-profile speech and hold a formal state visit with France’s Emmanuel Macron.

His remarks, both on Thursday at the formal 80th-anniversary ceremony and on Friday at the famed Pointe du Hoc cliffs, will centre around the dangers of isolationism and the need to stand up to dictators, the White House said.

In what promises to be an emotional moment, Mr Biden will also meet the aged veterans who participated in the D-Day invasion.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in