Eagle-eyed social media users have spotted an apparent mistake on the new merch teased by Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett off the back of an explosive House hearing where she came to blows with MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In a post on X at the weekend, Ms Crockett announced her new venture, selling merch that will feature “random things I’ve said”, in order to raise money for House Democrats.

“So we are going to drop ‘A Crockett Clapback Collection,’” Ms Crockett wrote on X.

“This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop first. If you have things you want to see come to life let me know. Post graphics or just phrases that you want to see.”

The post included a photo of a man in a t-shirt featuring the Texas Democrat’s now-viral comment about Ms Greene on the House floor: “Bleach blond bad built butch body.”

But, underneath the slogan, the next phrase is somewhat open to interpretation.

What should read “A Crockett Clapback” appears to read: “A Crockrtt Clapback.”

The potential flaw was seized upon by social media users who mocked the Texas Democrat on X.

“Who’s Crockrtt???” one user asked.

“Order a shirt and you will see,” Ms Crockett responded.

“I’d start by spelling your last name correctly,” swimmer and podcast host Riley Gaines wrote.

Songwriter Five Times August wrote: “The shirt says ‘Crockrtt’ she was so anxious to milk the attention for money she couldn’t even take the time to get her own name right. #proofread Why are people like this given power? Friggin’ beyond embarrassing. Disgraceful.”

The now-viral phrase came to life during a fiery spat between the Democrat and Ms Greene at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday night.

The hearing had been called to decide if US Attorney General Merrick Garland could be held in contempt of Congress, following a push from Republican lawmakers.

But the hearing took a sudden turn when Ms Greene attacked Ms Crockett over her “fake eyelashes.”

“I’d like to know if any Democrats on the committee are employing Judge [Juan] Merchan’s daughter?” Ms Greene asked.

Judge Juan Merchan is currently presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York. The former president and other Republicans have repeatedly attacked both the judge and his daughter due to her past work for Democrats.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Ms Crockett, a Texas Democrat, responded to Ms Greene. “Do you know what we’re here for?”

Ms Greene fired back: “I don’t think you know what you’re here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat from New York, interjected calling out the MAGA lawmaker for her comments.

“How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person,” she said.

Ms Greene then taunted AOC, asking if her feelings had been hurt.

“Oh girl, oh baby girl, don’t even play,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez responded.

Representative Jasmine Crockett, pictured at the House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday, called Marjorie Taylor Greene a ‘bleach blond bad-built butch body’ ( US House of Representatives/YouTube )

When Chairman James Comer ruled that Ms Greene’s comments did not violate House rules, Ms Crockett responded with her own heated comment aimed at the Republican congresswoman.

“If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” she asked the chairman.

Ms Crockett later called Ms Greene “absolutely” racist for her comments. “She is racist. I mean, I don’t have any questions about that,” she said.

Maxwell Frost, a fellow progressive representative, backed her up.

“What we’re not gonna do is demonize a Black woman for standing her ground when an elected white supremacist comes for her appearance during an official committee preceding,” he wrote on X. “@JasmineForUS was standing her ground.”

Meanwhile, Ms Greene has insisted that she is “completely over it” in a Friday post on X.

“Pardon me if I don’t talk as nicely as some people would like to hear,” she wrote. “I’m not going to keep you all addicted to outrage and hopium that never solves a problem or stops the inevitable implosion of the United States of America.”

As the furore rumbled on over the weekend, top-ranking House Democrat Jamie Raskin suggested that drinking may have been involved.

Marjorie Taylor Greene clashes with AOC during House Oversight Committee hearing

“There was drinking going on in the hearing room on the Republican side,” he told The Hill on Friday, without naming any names. “You had a bunch of members who had skipped legislative votes yesterday in order to go to Donald Trump’s trial...I don’t even want to imagine how much drinking was taking place on the train or up in New York.”

This week, several Republicans travelled to New York to join Mr Trump at his criminal trial in Manhattan Criminal Court — a move that appears to be something of an audition stage to be chosen as his running mate.

On Thursday, Republicans Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Andy Biggs, Michael Cloud, Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz, Bob Good, Diana Harshbarger, Anna Paulina Luna, Ralph Norman and Andy Ogles flanked the former president at the court.

No lawmaker directly involved in the Oversight Committee hearing incident, including Ms Greene, attended the trial.

Mr Gaetz told The Independent that he did not travel with the group to New York and did not observe any drinking on Thursday.

Mr Raskin called for an investigation into the potential involvement of alcohol surrounding the events at the hearing.

“I didn’t see the drinking but the gentlelady from New Mexico, Melanie Stansbury, raised it,” Mr Raskin told Fox News at the US Capitol on Friday. “She said ‘there are members drinking in the room,’ and that’s something that is worth investigating if there was in fact drinking taking place.”

Additional unnamed representatives from both parties told Politico they saw members drinking.