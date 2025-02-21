Watch live: CPAC hears speeches from Karoline Leavitt, Byron Donalds, and Megyn Kelly on day two
Watch live as the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) hears speeches from political figures such as Karoline Leavitt, Byron Donalds, and Megyn Kelly.
The right-wing conference has been seen as a celebration following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US presidential election.
Today's speeches come as the US president faces backlash for his false claims about Volodymyr Zelensky and the war in Ukraine.
In an extraordinary attack, Mr Trump echoed Kremlin propaganda baselessly declaring the democratically elected Ukrainian president is a “dictator” after Mr Zelensky warned that Mr Trump was being swayed by disinformation over his claim that Ukraine was to blame for Russia’s invasion.
White House national security adviser Mike Waltz, who is speaking at CPAC today, claimed Mr Zelensky should tone down his “insults” and accept Mr Trump’s demands in a deal signing over $500bn of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals to Washington.
Mr Trump's ally Elon Musk also launched a blistering attack on Mr Zelensky, accusing him of running a "massive graft machine feeding off the dead bodies of Ukrainian soldiers” and claiming – contrary to polling – that “he is despised by the people of Ukraine”.
