Rhinestone hats, ‘woke tears’ in a bottle, and Jan 6 pinball: The wild MAGA merch at CPAC
‘America’s funniest anti-woke brand’ which ‘identifies as transparent’ offered ‘woke tears’ in a bottle to the CPAC crowd
At this year’s CPAC, MAGA fans have been spoilt for choice with the array of merch to take their pick from.
There’s everything from Jesus hats decorated with rhinestones, MAGA-themed hammocks to relax on after a long day of culture war rhetoric, and some possibly salty “woke tears” in a bottle to quench your conservative thirst.
Not to mention the chance to take a break from the fearmongering on stage to play some January 6 insurrection pinball.
Here The Independent rounds up some of the wildest merchandise on offer:
‘Woke tears’ in a bottle
The stand for “America’s funniest anti-woke brand” which “identifies as transparent” and is “made from pure melted snowflakes” was almost entirely empty when The Independent stopped by.
Rhinestone hats for loving Jesus and hating Joe Biden
There were rhinestone hats available for both those who wanted to explicitly say “f*** Biden” as well as those who wanted to send the very same message using the rightwing code: “Let’s Go Brandon”.
Don’t relax without showing devotion to MAGA
For those who don’t want to nap without sharing their political beliefs, there’s MAGA Hammocks.
Spruce up your office with a gold-headed Trump bobblehead...
...or a painting of Trump hanging out with a lion
Sign your name on Trump’s face emblazoned on a bus...
...or wear Trump’s face on your chest
But the most notable outfits appeared to not have been purchased at the conference:
Build the... suit?
Lady Liberty for Trump
January 6 pinball
There were plenty of calls for January 6 rioters to be freed on stage, with many speakers pushing the line that suspected and some convicted insurrectionists are political prisoners. To accompany this rhetoric, there was even a “January 6” pinball machine.
Trump tattoo and gold chain
Rapper Forgiato Blow showed off his thigh tattoo of the former president as well as the massive gold chain around his neck paying tribute to Mr Trump:
