Couple detained after forcing their way past airport security as they ran late for flight to Mexico
Couple charged with battery and trespassing after throwing coffee in face of American Airlines employee
A couple was detained at Miami International Airport on Sunday after trying to force their way onto their flight to Mexico.
After being late to their flight, the couple attacked a staff member, officials from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office said. The couple has been named as Rafael Seirafe-Novaes and Beatriz Rapoport De Campos Maia.
Seirafe-Novaes has been charged with resisting an officer without violence as well as trespassing. Meanwhile, Maia was charged with two counts of battery and trespassing.
According to the sheriff's office, during the altercation with staff, one of the suspects threw coffee in the face of one of the employees.
Footage from the incident shows a number of police vehicles on the tarmac next to American Flight 2494 shortly before the plane was due to take off. Roughly six deputies responded to the incident, NBC 6 South Florida reported.
An airport spokesperson confirmed to the local TV station that the person involved in the coffee incident was an American Airlines employee.
Maia and Seirafe-Novaes had missed their flight to Cancun when they tried to force their way onto the plane, according to CBS News Miami.
“Acts of violence are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation,” the airline told the network.
