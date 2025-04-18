Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Corey Lewandowski has reportedly used his close relationship with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to wield significant influence at the agency, despite having no formal position, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Lewandowski - a 2016 campaign manager for President Donald Trump - has served as an advisor to the secretary, providing counsel as she meets world leaders, and advising on personnel decisions and agency contracts.

People familiar with the inner workings of the department told The Journal that Lewandowski is often the only person attending meetings alongside Noem. Having gone to El Salvador, Mexico and Colombia alongside the secretary, and having advised her on policy and personnel, some DHS staff call Lewandowski the de facto chief of staff or the “shadow secretary,” according to The Journal.

He initially wanted to formally be named the chief of staff, but the White House was reportedly uncomfortable with that setup because of allegations reported by outlets such as the New York Post that Lewandowski and Noem had a relationship - something they have both publicly rejected.

Almost three months after Trump’s second inauguration, Noem has yet to appoint a chief of staff.

open image in gallery Corey Lewandowski arrives for a ‘Make America Wealthy Again’ trade announcement event in the Rose Garden. According to a report, he is serving as ‘de facto’ chief of staff to Kristi Noem ( Getty Images )

The Department of Homeland Security was created after the 2001 terror attacks, and Lewandowski told The Journal that he chose to work at the department as the husband of a 9/11 widow. He added he had been briefed by ethics lawyers on what he can do as a special government employee. The title also means he doesn’t have to give up his private sector salaries and investments.

“As the husband of a 9/11 widow, the mission of DHS and securing the homeland is of utmost importance to Mr. Lewandowski,” a DHS spokesperson told the paper.

Lewandowski told the paper that he doesn’t have any private business in connection with the department, but didn’t share whether he has any private clients.

Some aides to the president have become worried about Lewandowski’s significant role at the department, particularly when it comes to contracts, due to his business interests. Some officials in the White House have become concerned as they aren’t aware of what private interests he could be representing, since his status as a special government employee means that he doesn’t have to share such information.

There are also worries about his rising authority within the agency in light of his reportedly close relationship with Noem, The Journal noted.

Lewandowski and Noem are both married, and Lewandowski denied having an affair when speaking to The Journal. A DHS spokesperson told the paper that the department “doesn’t waste time with salacious, baseless gossip.”

open image in gallery Some aides to the president have become worried about Lewandowski’s significant role at the department run by Noem ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

He began advising the future secretary in 2019 after they took part in a fishing trip put together. With Lewandowski’s help, Noem created a national profile, and he brought her into Trump’s circle.

As both of them tried to remain in Trump’s inner circle during the 2024 race, campaign aides told The Journal that Noem often delivered messages to the then-candidate sounding much like what Lewandowski had been saying.

The paper also reported that Lewandowski pushed for Trump to select Noem as his running mate. After failing to convince the president and his advisors, he urged him to select Noem for the role of Homeland Security secretary.

Lewandowski, however, rejected any notion that he was a part of Noem’s selection.

“The president makes his own decisions,” he told The Journal.