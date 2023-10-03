Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar carjacked at gunpoint in Washington DC

Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint in Washington DC on Monday night – with three armed men now wanted on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

The Texas congressman’s office released a statement saying that Mr Cuellar was confronted by the three unidentified suspects at around 9.32pm on Monday night.

The group allegedly held a gun to his head, reported Axios, before making off with the congressman’s car, phone, iPad and sushi dinner.

He was unharmed in the incident.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement,” his office said.

“Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle.”

An alert from the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency said that the carjacking unfolded at the intersection of K Street and New Jersey Avenue in Southeast DC’s Navy Yard neighbourhood.

A search was launched to find three male suspects and recover the vehicle, according to the alert.

Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked in DC (AP)

Mr Cuellar’s office said that law enforcement later recovered his stolen vehicle.

The incident comes at a time of rising violence against lawmakers.

Back in February, Democratic Rep Angie Craig was attacked inside the lift of her apartment building in Washington DC.

The Minnesota lawmaker escaped serious harm while the suspect, Kendrid Khalil Hamlin, pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a member of Congress and assaulting law enforcement officers back in June.

It is not clear if the carjackers knew the identity of the target of Monday’s attack prior to the carjacking.