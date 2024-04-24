Donald Payne Jr, Democratic congressman from New Jersey, dies

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Representative Donald Payne Jr., a Democrat from New Jersey, passed away on Wedneaday at the age of 65.

Payne first assumed office in 2012 when he won a special election in New Jersey’s 10th district. He succeeded his father, the late Donald Payne Sr after the elder Payne died. Prior to that, Mr Payne served on the Newark Municipal Council.

Mr Payne was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and he voted with President Joe Biden 100 per cent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, issued a statement sending his condolences.

“It was my great honor to work side-by-side with Donald to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey, and we will hold his memory close to our hearts as we build upon the Payne family’s deep legacy of service in advocating for the communities they served so dearly,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Mr Payne’s office said that he had been hospitalised for what he staff called a “cardiac episode” due to diabetes, but said he was in “stable condition.” As a result, Mr Payne missed this weekend’s vote to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

New Jersey’s Democratic primary will take place on 4 June. It’s not entirely clear when a special election will take place to replace him.