Dozens of Congress members outperformed the stock market in 2024. Here’s who gained the most - and why

A report into the stock performance of members of Congress comes as legislation aimed at banning the practice has stalled

Richard Hall
in New York
,Eric Garcia
Sunday 12 January 2025 10:12 EST
Comments
(Getty)

The stock market had a record-breaking run last year, but members of Congress still managed to outperform it with their portfolios making staggering gains in industries where they wield legislative power and influence, such as tech and energy.

More than 20 members made almost double the S&P500 average gain of 24.9 percent last year. The top five performers — Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC), Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Roger Williams (R-TX), Morgan McGarvey (D-KY) — increased the value of their portfolio value by more than 100 percent, according to a new report.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has become a lightning rod for anger over lawmakers trading in stocks in recent years and has, according to the report, “an almost cult-like following for her financial disclosures,” saw the value of her household’s portfolio rise by 71 percent.

The report comes as several bipartisan measures aimed at banning the trading of stocks of individual companies by members of Congress appear to have stalled, despite overwhelming public support. A total of 11 bills have been proposed by lawmakers since 2022, but none have made it to a vote.

One of those efforts was spearheaded by Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who worked on a bill with former Republican representative Matt Gaetz. When asked to comment on the news that many members of Congress had outperformed the market again, Ocasio-Cortez said: “I don’t think that members of Congress should be trading and holding individual stock.”

“We are privy to very sensitive information, not just in terms of classified information, but also in terms of the social dynamics and the political dynamics in the House. We are privy to knowing when legislation is more likely to pass, that which is least likely to pass, amendments that might happen, and we’re often the first to get notice of developments,” she said.

The report from Unusual Whales — a platform that tracks lawmaker stock declarations — found that much of the rise in value among lawmakers’ portfolios was fueled by huge gains for big tech in 2024, with Amazon, Nvidia, META among the top performers.

The tech industry accounted for just over 15 percent of investments by Republicans, and 49 percent by Democrats, during a year dominated by the debate about the influence of the industry. Republicans also invested heavily in energy.

Both parties experienced similar gains on average: Democratic lawmakers saw an estimated 31 percent increase in the value of their stock portfolios and Republicans jumped 26 percent.

The report was compiled from trades disclosed through Periodic Transaction Reports (PTRs) filed by members of Congress and includes trades made by immediate family members. The portfolio values are estimated based on publicly available market data, and include realized and unrealized gains in the stocks.

However, the report comes with a caveat: Many of the stocks are part of index funds or managed by outside financial companies and are not chosen by the lawmakers themselves. The stocks declared may also belong to an immediate family member, as they are required to be included.

Still, the group behind the report believes even the appearance of influence is damaging.

“The idea of lawmakers trading stocks while legislating is inherently problematic. Congress members shape policies that can directly impact markets. Whether or not they act on insider knowledge, the appearance of potential abuse undermines public trust,” the group said in its report.

The Unusual Whales report highlighted trading activity by some members in industries over which they had legislative power or influence.

Wasserman Schultz purchased shares of the satellite operator Viasat in October while on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on military construction. The company has received more than $2.7 billion in government contracts in the last five years and the stock has risen some 41 percent since her purchase, according to the report. The congresswoman’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Michael McCaul, a Republican congressman from Texas who sits on the House Committee on Homeland Security, disclosed a purchase of “up to $250,000” worth of stock in Howmet Aerospace ($HWM), a contractor and subcontractor of the US government, in October.

Elliot Berke, an attorney for Representative McCaul, said the congressman “did not purchase these stocks and had no advanced knowledge of the purchase. Rather, his wife has assets she solely owns, and a third-party manager made the purchase without her direction.”

The report also singles out Minnesota senator Tina Smith, a Democrat, who purchased up to $100,000 in shares of Tactile Systems, a medical device manufacturer. Smith sits on the Senate Committee on Health. Senator Smith’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The top performer was Republican congressman David Rouzer, of North Carolina, who saw a 149 per cent increase in the value of his stocks. But the report noted that most of that gain came from stocks bought years ago that had appreciated over time, among them Nvidia, a leader in artificial intelligence.

Rouzer’s chief of staff Anna McCormack told The Independent that the congressman “has not purchased or sold a single stock asset since 2022,” and that he “adheres to all House ethics rules and all financial reporting regulations.”

She added: “Using a methodology that predicts unrealized gains creates a deceptive view of reality, leading to misinformation instead of transparency.”

Pelosi’s declared interests showed a much higher trading volume than previous years, resulting in a 71 percent rise in gains in 2024, according to the report.

Her husband, Paul Pelosi, was behind the trades in the declaration, and that the investments in cyber security company Palo Alto Networks, and artificial intelligence companies Nvidia and Broadcom have performed particularly well.

Pelosi initially defended lawmakers’ right to trade individual stocks, but changed her position last year, calling for the ban to include the judiciary.

A spokesperson for Pelosi’s office told The Independent: “Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions.”

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a proposal last year that would bar lawmakers, their spouses and dependent children from buying stocks. That bill has not yet been scheduled for a vote.

Outgoing president Joe Biden has also expressed support for the proposal, saying in a December interview: “I don’t know how you look your constituents in the eye and know because the job they gave you, it gave you the inside track to make more money.”

The issue was brought to the forefront in recent years after researchers found that members of Congress were vastly outperforming the market average in their investments — many of which were focused on industries those same members had influence over.

Party 

Name 

Estimated % change in 2024

Republican

David Rouzer

148.9626714

Democrat

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

142.3217118

Democrat

Ron Wyden

123.8358285

Republican

Roger Williams

111.1620491

Democrat

Morgan McGarvey

105.7915471

Republican

Larry Bucshon*

98.62857143

Republican

Pete Sessions

95.24793125

Republican

Susan Collins

77.53714597

Republican

David Kustoff

71.51605522

Republican

Ann Wagner

70.49008702

Democrat

Thomas Suozzi

62.74695167

Republican

Dan Crenshaw

61.33824916

democrat

Kathy Manning*

56.33916899

Republican

Dan Sullivan

47.50589158

Democrat

Seth Moulton

45.01177358

Democrat

Tina Smith

44.30494098

Republican

Mike Garcia*

43.6128399

Republican

Byron Donalds

43.39871329

Republican

John Curtis*

43.29794056

Democrat

Jonathan Jackson

43.1450829

Republican

Mitch McConnell

42.35653772

Democrat

Dwight Evans

41.93737925

Republican

Maria Salazar

38.20758284

Democrat

Peter Welch

37.51910546

Republican

Dan Newhouse

36.53993662

Republican

Gregory Steube

36.52684029

Republican

Harold Rogers

36.48897441

Republican

Jim Banks*

33.72893564

Democrat

Thomas Carper*

32.59483377

Democrat

Susie Lee

32.12566111

Republican

Robert Aderholt

30.68710609

Republican

Marjorie Greene

30.15796865

Republican

James Comer

29.62243356

Democrat

Sara Jacobs

29.07763628

Democrat

Daniel S. Goldman

28.25664108

Republican

Markwayne Mullin

28.03744806

Democrat

Dean Phillips*

28.03453782

Republican

Diana Harshbarger

27.03378047

Democrat

Richard Blumenthal

26.91279628

Republican

William Timmons

26.73761192

Democrat

Greg Landsman

26.41946824

Democrat

Donald Beyer

26.16558465

Republican

French Hill

26.00700682

Republican

Garret Graves*

25.34653521

Republican

Neal Dunn

25.19937982

Republican

Cynthia Lummis

23.96610555

Republican

Blake Moore

23.3880245

Democrat

John Fetterman

23.07697279

Democrat

Mikie Sherrill

22.97462298

Democrat

Earl Blumenauer*

22.92556597

Republican

Michael McCaul

22.68402836

Republican

Daniel Meuser

22.67399281

Democrat

Bill Keating

22.25306144

Democrat

Greg Stanton

22.0279287

Democrat

Josh Gottheimer

21.75650408

Republican

David Joyce

21.35750612

Republican

Thomas Kean Jr

21.20841626

Republican

Austin Scott

21.15978134

Democrat

Lois Frankel

20.94514734

Republican

Patrick Fallon

20.51621926

Republican

John Rutherford

20.10320946

Republican

Victoria Spartz

19.74763517

Republican

Michael Guest

19.73367967

Democrat

Ro Khanna

19.09855385

Republican

Kevin Hern

18.13972818

Republican

Andrew Garbarino

17.81981295

Democrat

Katherine Clark

17.14951057

Democrat

Joe Courtney

16.91936189

Republican

Mark Green

16.41246173

Democrat

Jared Moskowitz

16.27796388

Democrat

Debbie Dingell

15.86846008

Republican

Jerry Moran

15.11387813

Republican

Scott Franklin

14.9545306

Republican

John James

14.9271752

Republican

Rand Paul

14.05733857

Republican

Robert Wittman

13.94821064

Democrat

Rick Larsen

13.71635939

Republican

Mike Simpson

13.47224437

Democrat

Zoe Lofgren

13.31055002

Democrat

Suzan DelBene

12.88900139

Democrat

Ed Case

12.8867843

Republican

Robert Latta

12.41728299

Republican

Virginia Foxx

12.34913326

Republican

John Boozman

11.97763081

Democrat

Kathy Castor

11.95748583

Democrat

Lloyd Doggett

11.74401736

Democrat

Sheldon Whitehouse

11.43757886

Republican

Rick Allen

10.65666264

Republican

Carol Miller

10.64725714

Democrat

Steve Cohen

10.46959672

Republican

Chuck Fleischmann

9.459189931

Democrat

Hakeem Jeffries

8.789601514

Republican

Ron Estes

8.128519614

Democrat

Gary Peters

7.230686792

Republican

August Pfluger

6.422784302

Republican

Bill Cassidy

6.111781418

Republican

Tommy Tuberville

5.710295985

Republican

Roger Marshall

5.280125343

Republican

Shelley Capito

3.528364938

Independent

Angus King

2.726837557

Republican

Nicole Malliotakis

-0.527134654

Republican

Michael Burgess*

-2.244006599

Republican

Brian Mast

-5.083289098

Remocrat

John Hickenlooper

-12.44390829

Republican

John Hoeven

-13.0116716

Republican

Brian Babin

-28.27328647

Republican

Bill Hagerty

-36.18557188

Republican

Mike Kelly

-53.91307705

