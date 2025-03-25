Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We all have that one picture of ourselves that we simply can't stand. But Donald Trump has the power to do something about it.

The Colorado state legislatures agreed on Monday to “immediately” take down a painting of the mercurial president that he had blasted on Truth Social as "distorted" and "the worst."

State Democrats said the request came from their Republican colleagues, who apparently felt moved by the pleas of their leader.

"The [Democratic] speaker and majority leader are focused on keeping Coloradans safe and reducing costs, not hanging portraits. If the GOP wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, then that’s up to them," a spokesperson said.

Republicans haven’t always been against the portrait Trump found so offensive. Painted in oils by Colorado artist Sarah Boardman during Trump’s first term, it was funded through a Republican-run GoFundMe campaign, approved by the state GOP, and has hung in the capitol's Gallery of Presidents since 2019.

The offending portrait ( AP Photo/Thomas Peipert )

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado ... was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," Trump said on his own social platform on Sunday.

"The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older,” he added.

"In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they are actually angry about it!" Trump claimed.

He added that he was speaking on behalf of said constituents to Colorado's Democratic governor Jared Polis, who Trump claimed was "extremely weak on crime" and "should be ashamed of himself".

The portrait will reportedly be put into long-term storage once it’s been removed.

According to The Denver Post, the portrait Trump hates was commissioned in 2018 after a citizens’ effort to raise fund for a Trump portrait failed to raise any money,

Afterward, a Democratic aide helped a protest group sneak a portrait of Russian president Vladimir Putin into Trump’s place on the wall, prompting former Republican state legislator Kevin Grantham to launch a new fundraising campaign.

On Monday, Grantham told the Denver Post that he was “caught a little off guard” by Trump’s reaction, but that it would be “silly” and disrespectful not to take down a presidential portrait disliked by the subject it represents.

A spokesperson for Governor Polis said he was “surprised to learn” that the President is “an aficionado of our state capitol and its artwork,” and said he was “always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience.”