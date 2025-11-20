Coast Guard guidelines no longer consider swastikas, nooses, and the Confederate flag to be hate symbols: report
‘We don’t deserve the trust of the nation if we’re unclear about the divisiveness of swastikas,’ one Coast Guard official said in response to the alleged change
The U.S. Coast Guard will reportedly no longer consider swastikas, nooses, or the Confederate flag to be hate symbols, according to forthcoming guidelines obtained by The Washington Post, though the service branch denies changing its stance towards such imagery.
Under the guidelines obtained by the paper, these symbols will instead be considered “potentially divisive” imagery, though flying the Confederate flag will remain banned.
“We don’t deserve the trust of the nation if we’re unclear about the divisiveness of swastikas,” an anonymous Coast Guard official who has seen the alleged guidelines told the paper.
The Coast Guard strongly disputed it was softening its policy towards these symbols.
“The claims that the U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses or other extremist imagery as prohibited symbols are categorically false,” Admiral Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, said in a statement to The Independent. “These symbols have been and remain prohibited in the Coast Guard per policy. Any display, use or promotion of such symbols, as always, will be thoroughly investigated and severely punished.”
The Independent has contacted the Coast Guard’s parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, for additional comment.
Political observers reacted in shock to the alleged policy shift.
“These are things that shouldn’t be up for debate: swastikas, nooses, and the confederate flag,” Rep. Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky wrote on X. “These are hate symbols — there’s no grey area here.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
