Jim Acosta gives cheeky sign-off from CNN show as his future remains up in the air

CNN anchor Jim Acosta seemingly acknowledged the current state of flux he now finds himself in at the network, cheekily telling viewers that he is “still reporting from Washington” while signing off from his morning show on Thursday.

The rhetorical wink and nod to the audience came hours after CNN announced that not only is it laying off 6 percent of its workforce as it pivots to a digital-first operation but that the network is also revamping its weekday television lineup – which currently leaves Acosta in limbo as he contemplates moving to late-night.

Ahead of Thursday’s announcement, which will see anchors Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown replace Acosta in the 10 a.m. ET slot, CNN chief executive Mark Thompson called Acosta last week to offer him a proposal: Move from mornings to hosting a two-hour “graveyard” shift that would end at 2 a.m. ET.

Considering Acosta’s reputation as an outspoken MAGA antagonist, along with the network’s softened approach towards Donald Trump since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger in 2022, some have seen this proposed move as an attempt to curry favor with the new president by burying an anchor he despises in an unfavorable time slot.

“They want to get rid of Acosta to throw a bone to Trump,” one media executive told Status News. “Midnight is not a serious offer when his ratings are among the best on the network.”

Additionally, Status founder Oliver Darcy wondered why else CNN “would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” especially when the host is one of the most popular on a network that is currently dealing with low ratings that have only gotten worse after Trump’s election.

During his call with Acosta, which caught the host off-guard, Thompson assured him that this proposal had nothing to do with his ratings or editorial stance. In fact, the CNN chief presented it as something of a promotion, noting that CNN is a global brand and that he would be broadcasting live in primetime on the West Coast. Additionally, his show would be simulcast on CNN International, where it would air live in the mornings in London and Paris.

Sources have told The Independent that Acosta is still mulling the offer to go to late night, which would also see him likely move to Los Angeles, where the show would be produced. At the same time, the longtime CNN personality could also decide to reject the proposal and end his nearly two-decade career with the network.

With Acosta still in limbo, the network did not include him in its new program lineup on Thursday, which also featured Jake Tapper moving to early evening, Kasie Hunt sliding into a mid-afternoon slot and Audie Cornish getting to host her own morning show. The network said the new programming will begin rolling out in the weeks ahead, and additional details regarding launch dates will follow.

While Acosta has remained mum about the programming shifts and proposal to move to midnight, he apparently referenced his current situation after his last segment on Thursday.

“We are in active discussions with Jim about a new time slot and will have more information to share soon,” a CNN spokesperson said.

Finishing up an interview on gun violence with Parkland father Manuel Oliver, Acosta said it “is always an honor” to have Oliver on his show, adding that the activist is “always my favorite guest.” He then turned to the camera to hand off to the next hour’s programming.

“In the meantime, thank you very much for joining us this morning. Still reporting from Washington. I’m Jim Acosta,” he said, making sure to emphasize “still.”

The following hour, Brown would inform viewers that her “legendary” colleague Blitzer would “soon be joining” her to host a two-program morning show, which would also include the hour being taken away from Acosta.

Meanwhile, Thompson is not just taking heat from those who are worried that Acosta is being “getting hosed” by the network. After he told the staff on Thursday that roughly 200 employees would be losing their jobs as the company sharpens its focus on digital and streaming, staffers told The Independent that Thompson “gave the least inspiring remarks about layoffs” they’ve heard, adding that his comments were “just so tone deaf and insensitive to people who are getting cut.”