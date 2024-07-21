Support truly

Bill and Hillary Clinton were quick to throw their weight behind Kamala Harris’s bid for the Democratic nomination, as party leaders rushed to endorse the vice president after Joe Biden’s historic announcement that he would be ending his re-election campaign.

“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” their statement read.

Notably absent from the list of those quick to commend Harris was Barack Obama, who did not mention her in a lengthy statement honoring the president’s “remarkable career” and character. Harris has said she was “honored” to have Biden’s official endorsement on Sunday and vowed to “earn and win” the Democratic nomination.

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary — who previously ran for president in 2016, but was defeated by Donald Trump — praised Biden’s “extraordinary career of service” but pledged to do “whatever we can” to support Harris’s bid for the White House.

“We’ve lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term… Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it,” they said.

In a lengthy statement, Obama paid tribute to his former vice president’s devotion to public service but stopped short of endorsing Harris, writing instead that he had “extraordinary confidence” Democratic leaders would be able to “create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also did not specifically endorse Harris, but praised Biden’s “legacy of vision, values and leadership” which made him “one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.”

Biden was the party’s presumptive nominee, but has no direct power over choosing the delegates’ formal nominee. Harris needs the support of 1,969 of the 3,936 Democratic delegates to secure her nomination at the August convention.

Bill and Hillary Clinton led high profile Democrats in endorsing Kamala Harris for the party’s nomination, after Joe Biden announced he was dropping his reelection bid ( REUTERS )

However, despite the silence from Obama and Pelosi, multiple other Democrats were quick to come out in support of Harris, including the chairs of several influential Democratic-led caucuses.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair Nanette Barragán said she had spoken to Harris directly to reiterate that she was “all in.” Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus chair Judy Chu and Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Pramila Jayapal also posted their respective endorsements online.

Earlier, the Congressional Black Caucus said it “fully” supported Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. High profile Democratic senators also offered their support for Harris, including Chris Murphy, Tina Smith, Ed Markey, and Elizabeth Warren.

“We have many talented people in our party, but Vice President Harris is the person who was chosen by the voters to succeed Joe Biden if needed,” said Warren, who added that Harris was a “proven fighter.” “She can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November.”

“Kamala Harris is battle-tested and ready to serve. She will galvanize voters and make history on Election Day. All in for Kamala,” added Markey.

Philadelphia Governor Josh Shapiro — who has been floated as a potential running mate for Harris should she win the Democratic nomination — also urged voters to get behind her.

Philadelphia Governor Josh Shapiro, seen by some as a potential running mate for Harris, urged voters to get behind her candidacy ( Getty Images )

"I’ve known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades — we’ve both been prosecutors, we’ve both stood up for the rule of law, we’ve both fought for the people and delivered results,” Shapiro wrote.

“Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom.

“She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President. I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States."

Other congressmen, including South Carolina’s Jim Clyburn and New York’s Jerry Nadler, also offered their support, with the latter writing that he “proudly” endorsed Harris as the party nominee.

Clyburn said that Biden had demonstrated “good judgment” in selecting Harris as his vice president and was also “proud to follow his lead” in supporting her candidacy.

As well as high-profile individuals, Harris also scored big wins when both the American Federation of Teachers and the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBT+ civil rights organization, announced they would back her.

“The @aftunion Exec. Council just voted to endorse @KamalaHarris for president, subject to ratification by delegates to the 2024 AFT convention. Harris is fighting to restore Roe, fighting for families,for student debt relief and is a powerful advocate for workers,” AFT president Randi Weingarten wrote on X.

Harris has already scored the backing of major US organizations including the American Federation of Teachers and the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBT+ civil rights organization ( Getty Images )

HRC president Kelley Robinson wrote: “Vice President Kamala Harris is a trailblazer and has been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality for decades: from leading the fight in San Francisco against hate crimes and her work in California to end the so-called gay and transgender ‘panic defense’ to her early support for marriage equality and her leadership serving as our Vice President.

“The Human Rights Campaign could not be prouder to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris and commit to channeling our resources and supporters to work to elect the first Black and South Asian woman president of the United States.”