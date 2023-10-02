Clarence Thomas recuses himself from John Eastman appeal amid ethics criticism

The Supreme Court’s most controversial member on Monday recused himself from a decision on whether or not the Court would hear an appeal from John Eastman, a former lawyer to Donald Trump now facing criminal indictment.

Mr Eastman, who faces several different legal battles all stemming in some way from his work for Mr Trump, had hoped the Supreme Court would overturn a decision by a judge in a lower court which forced him to hand over communications to the January 6 committee. The bipartisan panel of House lawmakers investigated the attack on the US Capitol throughout 2022, and made public messages that were obtained from Mr Eastman and other close allies of Donald Trump.

The former Trump campaign attorney had sought that ruling overturned anyway, despite his emails already having been published, because he argued that the ruling created a “stigma” against him and the former president. The Court did not entertain that argument, denying his writ of certiorari.

Clarence Thomas was the only justice to abstain from ruling on the writ; Mr Eastman formerly served as his law clerk.

