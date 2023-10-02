Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Clarence Thomas recuses himself from John Eastman appeal amid ethics criticism

Conservative justice has faced scrutiny for not reporting lavish gifts from right-wing groups, figures with interests before his court

John Bowden
Washington DC
Monday 02 October 2023 19:31
Comments
Supreme Court Judtice Clarence Thomas criticised for conflict of interest

The Supreme Court’s most controversial member on Monday recused himself from a decision on whether or not the Court would hear an appeal from John Eastman, a former lawyer to Donald Trump now facing criminal indictment.

Mr Eastman, who faces several different legal battles all stemming in some way from his work for Mr Trump, had hoped the Supreme Court would overturn a decision by a judge in a lower court which forced him to hand over communications to the January 6 committee. The bipartisan panel of House lawmakers investigated the attack on the US Capitol throughout 2022, and made public messages that were obtained from Mr Eastman and other close allies of Donald Trump.

The former Trump campaign attorney had sought that ruling overturned anyway, despite his emails already having been published, because he argued that the ruling created a “stigma” against him and the former president. The Court did not entertain that argument, denying his writ of certiorari.

Clarence Thomas was the only justice to abstain from ruling on the writ; Mr Eastman formerly served as his law clerk.

More follows...

Related

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in