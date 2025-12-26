Republican lawmaker shredded for posting AI images of himself beating up Santa on Christmas morning
Indiana state Sen. Chris Garten acknowledged the backlash and labeled his critics ‘snowflakes’
A Republican lawmaker raised eyebrows after posting AI-generated images on Christmas Day that depicted him beating up Santa Claus.
Indiana state Sen. Chris Garten’s post on the morning of December 25, where he was pictured body-slamming Santa in front of the state capitol building, did not go down well with his followers on social media.
“When you find out the North Pole is trying to bring more bureaucratic overreach & unfunded mandates down the chimney disguised as “Christmas cheer.” Not on my watch,” the Republican posted on his X account Thursday morning.
“We The People run Indiana, not the bureaucrats,” he added. “Take it back to the North Pole big guy.”
In one of the AI-generated pictures, Garten kicked Santa down the steps of the state capitol building, while in another, he hoisted his fist above St. Nick’s head as he was pinned to the ground.
The comments underneath the post were overwhelmingly disapproving.
“This may be the most pitiful thing I’ve seen this Xmas. Congratulations,” one person reacted on X.
“Ah, yes, the left is the party of violence. *body slams Santa Claus*,” said another.
“What on earth would compel a person to post images of them beating up a universally beloved figure?” someone else chimed in.
“So warming to see the symbol of Christmas generosity and cheer get beaten to a bloody pulp!” another person wrote.
The Independent has contacted Garten’s representative for comment.
A few hours after posting, Garten acknowledged the backlash in a follow-up message where he labeled his critics “snowflakes.”
“Lots of intolerance, swearing, and outrage on display over a few AI pics I had a blast designing with my kids,” Garten said. “Some of you clowns are just insufferable. Hopefully your negativity stays in the comments and not directed at your families.”
“Merry Christmas, snowflakes!” he added.
Other notable festive messages from Republicans featured one from President Donald Trump, who shared a bizarre Truth Social post on Christmas Day about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose case continues to haunt the administration.
The president said in a Christmas message that he dropped ties with the late sex offender “long before it became fashionable,” and that the controversy surrounding the release of the Epstein files is a “Radical Left Witch Hunt.”
