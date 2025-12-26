Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Republican lawmaker raised eyebrows after posting AI-generated images on Christmas Day that depicted him beating up Santa Claus.

Indiana state Sen. Chris Garten’s post on the morning of December 25, where he was pictured body-slamming Santa in front of the state capitol building, did not go down well with his followers on social media.

“When you find out the North Pole is trying to bring more bureaucratic overreach & unfunded mandates down the chimney disguised as “Christmas cheer.” Not on my watch,” the Republican posted on his X account Thursday morning.

“We The People run Indiana, not the bureaucrats,” he added. “Take it back to the North Pole big guy.”

In one of the AI-generated pictures, Garten kicked Santa down the steps of the state capitol building, while in another, he hoisted his fist above St. Nick’s head as he was pinned to the ground.

open image in gallery Republican Indiana state Sen. Chris Garten faced heavy backlash for posting AI-generated images on Christmas Day of himself beating up Santa Claus ( @Sen_ChrisGarten/X )

The comments underneath the post were overwhelmingly disapproving.

“This may be the most pitiful thing I’ve seen this Xmas. Congratulations,” one person reacted on X.

“Ah, yes, the left is the party of violence. *body slams Santa Claus*,” said another.

“What on earth would compel a person to post images of them beating up a universally beloved figure?” someone else chimed in.

“So warming to see the symbol of Christmas generosity and cheer get beaten to a bloody pulp!” another person wrote.

open image in gallery In another picture, Garten kicks Santa down the stairs of the state apitol building, as a crowd holding campaign-style signs cheer him on. ( @Sen_ChrisGarten/X )

open image in gallery Garten was seen body-slamming Santa in the AI-generated images in front of the state capitol building, which did not go down well with his followers on social media ( @Sen_ChrisGarten/X )

The Independent has contacted Garten’s representative for comment.

A few hours after posting, Garten acknowledged the backlash in a follow-up message where he labeled his critics “snowflakes.”

“Lots of intolerance, swearing, and outrage on display over a few AI pics I had a blast designing with my kids,” Garten said. “Some of you clowns are just insufferable. Hopefully your negativity stays in the comments and not directed at your families.”

“Merry Christmas, snowflakes!” he added.

Other notable festive messages from Republicans featured one from President Donald Trump, who shared a bizarre Truth Social post on Christmas Day about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose case continues to haunt the administration.

The president said in a Christmas message that he dropped ties with the late sex offender “long before it became fashionable,” and that the controversy surrounding the release of the Epstein files is a “Radical Left Witch Hunt.”