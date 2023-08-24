Jump to content

Chris Christie booed by audience at first Republican debate following Trump criticism

Former governor has been top antagonist for Trump

John Bowden
Washington DC
Thursday 24 August 2023 02:36
Comments
Chris Christie gets booed at first 2024 GOP presidential debate

Chris Christie was targeted with a smattering of boos as he was introduced Wednesday evening during the first Republican debate.

The ex-governor of New Jersey appeared to have a few critics in the audience as his name was announced by co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The moment was not particularly surprising — while Mr Christie remains competitive in polls (and even cementing a second-place status in New Hampshire), he has provoked anger from diehard supporters of Donald Trump with his frequent criticism of the GOP ex-president. Mr Christie has in particular been open about his view that Mr Trump inspired the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The boos did not continue as Mr Christie gave his first response to a question.

