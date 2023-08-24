Chris Christie booed by audience at first Republican debate following Trump criticism
Former governor has been top antagonist for Trump
Chris Christie was targeted with a smattering of boos as he was introduced Wednesday evening during the first Republican debate.
The ex-governor of New Jersey appeared to have a few critics in the audience as his name was announced by co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.
The moment was not particularly surprising — while Mr Christie remains competitive in polls (and even cementing a second-place status in New Hampshire), he has provoked anger from diehard supporters of Donald Trump with his frequent criticism of the GOP ex-president. Mr Christie has in particular been open about his view that Mr Trump inspired the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
The boos did not continue as Mr Christie gave his first response to a question.
More follows...
