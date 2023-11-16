Republican launches into fiery takedown of his own party in House floor speech

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Texas Rep Chip Roy went after his own party in a searing speech on the floor of the House, blasting the Republican Party for being unable to give him just one “thing I can go campaign on”.

The rightwing Republican, born in the Washington, DC suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, went after both parties in his speech on Wednesday, arguing that their leaderships has failed, specifically mentioning spending cuts and confronting countries such as China and Iran.

He criticised former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, for suggesting that social media users should no longer be able to post anonymously.

“This country is in trouble, and the time for excuses is over,” Mr Roy said. “No more excuses. No more excuses from my colleagues on the other side of the aisle. But most importantly of all, no more excuses from my colleagues on this side of the aisle.”

“You know, we have had a tumultuous year of sorts, but in the eyes of the American people, they’ve been watching from afar wondering when this body, the people’s house, will stand up in defence of the people who send us here,” he added. “When are we going to do what we said we would do? When are we going to stand up for it and stop the reckless spending that is bankrupting a country that can no longer issue debt without having Moody’s downgrade our rating?”

Mr Roy also went after Speaker Mike Johnson after he passed a spending package to fund the government with the help of the Democrats.

“That’s the way this town operates. Slush funds, backroom deals. Continuing to spend money we don’t have. I’m sick and tired of it. I didn’t come here for second place. I didn’t come here for more excuses,” Mr Roy said, according to Mediaite.

“I didn’t come here for the Speaker of the House to assume the position and in 17 days pass a continuing resolution off the floor of this House through suspension of the rules, $400bn, including an extension of the farm bill that doesn’t do anything about the Chinese Communist Party’s ownership of our lands, doesn’t do anything to protect small [agriculture] and protect small ranchers from Big [agriculture] and all the big corporate adventurers getting rich based on the policies from this body,” the frustrated Texan said.

“When is it going to be enough? Is $34 trillion of debt not enough? $2 trillion deficits not enough? Another American dying from fentanyl or from cartels – terrorists coming across our southern border. Not enough. Babies being put in ovens in Israel. Not enough,” he said.

He added: “For the life of me, I do not understand how you can go to the trouble of campaigning, raising money, going to events, talking to people, coming to this town as a member of a party who allegedly stands for something, allegedly stands for reducing spending, allegedly stands for eliminating debt, securing the border, strong military, ending the wokeness that is killing and corrupting our schools and our kids and then do nothing about it.

“I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing ... that I can go campaign on and say we did. One!”

The speech was shared widely on social media, with one user on X telling him: “Thanks, Chip. I support everything you just said. Welcome to Democratic Party.”

“Republican Congressman Chip Roy just gave Democrats their best campaign ad for 2024,” the account Republicans Against Trump wrote as they shared the clip.

“I don’t care so much about a person’s politics as much as their ability to be accountable and work with others who have different beliefs and opinions. Whatever this dude’s politics, I respect this level of accountability,” one X user wrote.

“Chip Roy has it right. Not a RINO. Now, this is Truth, that should be posted on #TruthSocial. Even the R’s are frustrated with political theater instead of governing. He’s rightfully worried about how R voters see this in the coming elections. He should be!” another said.

“Republican Chip Roy just told you exactly why you shouldn’t vote for Republicans in 2024,” the account Really American wrote.

California Democratic Rep Ted Lieu said: “Dear Chip Roy: Here’s one thing that former Speaker Kevin McCarthy bragged about doing as one of his first actions: —House Republicans took turns reading the Constitution out loud on the House Floor.”

Democratic Minnesota Senator Tina Smith reposted the meme “Heartbreaking: The worst person you know just made a great point.”

“I imagine this might find its way into a few ads next year,” former Obama strategist David Axelrod said.