MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk claims Texas flood death toll ‘would not have been as high if it wasn’t for DEI’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rightwing podcaster and influencer Charlie Kirk has claimed the death toll from the Texas floods “would not have been as high if it wasn’t for” diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Kirk made the comments during his program on Real America’s Voice, saying, “The Democrats are so despicable. The Democrats are not lifting a finger to remember the well over 100 that have died in Texas Hill Country.”

He added that what “you are not being told by the media anywhere, is that the death toll likely would not have been as high if it wasn’t for DEI.”

“This Texas tragedy is just the latest example,” Kirk went on. “It’s not just incompetence. This is DEI working to undermine meritocratic institutions, and more people likely died than otherwise would have because of DEI.”

Republicans have made an effort to blame several tragedies on DEI initiatives, and the administration of President Donald Trump has been working to root out any such initiatives in the federal government. The administration has ordered that federal employees working on DEI issues be placed on leave.

Charlie Kirk suggested that DEI is to blame for the rising death toll after the floods in Texas ( Getty )

Trump himself attempted to blame a January 29 Washington D.C. mid-air crash between a plane and a helicopter, which led to the deaths of 67 people, on DEI. The president tried to blame a “diversity push” at the Federal Aviation Administration for the incident.

Similarly, former Trump ally Elon Musk said in January after the California wildfires that “DEI means people die.”

Kirk's comments come as the Department of Health and Human Services emailed employees a “whistleblower questionnaire” asking they report instances of discrimination because of previous DEI directives, an email obtained by Politico shows.

At least 119 people have died in the Texas flash floods and more than 170 people remain missing. Kerr County officials appeared to struggle on Wednesday in providing answers regarding their response to the flooding that swept through large parts of the Texas Hill Country.

Most of the deaths, 95, occurred in Kerr County, where officials said 161 people are missing. Those searching for survivors are continuing to go through what’s left of cabins, campers, and trailer parks.

Kerr County officials struggled to provide answers about the lack of warning sirens and other disaster plans. During the Wednesday morning press conference, they offered their view of the rescue efforts as the Guadalupe River rose rapidly early on July 4, claiming that emergency crews had saved hundreds of people.

Kerrville police officer Jonathan Lamb said, “They rescued people out of vehicles. They rescued people out of homes that were already flooded, pulling them out of windows,” according to The New York Times. Kerrville is the largest city in the county.

“I know that this tragedy, as horrific as it is, could have been so much worse,” he added.

But officials said answers about the preparations and response to the tragedy would be provided following a review.

County Sheriff Larry Leitha stated at the press conference, “If improvements need to be made, improvements will be made.”