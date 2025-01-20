Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cecile Richards, a leading figure in the fight for women's reproductive rights and other progressive causes, died on Monday at age 67.

"Our hearts are broken today but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives," a statement from her family confirming her death said. Richard's family said the activist died at home "surrounded by family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie."

Richards, who was diagnosed with glibolastoma, a type of brain tumor, in 2013, was the former president of Planned Parenthood from 2006 to 2018, leading the organization for half of Donald Trump’s first term. At the time, Trump threatened to cut funding to the organization because it performed abortions.

On Monday — the same day as Trump's second inauguration — Hillary Clinton praised Richards' life and work.

"America has had few greater advocates for women and reproductive health than Cecile Richards. Her legacy will be the countless lives she touched and the generations of women she inspired to follow in her footsteps," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m thinking of her family and friends today and holding you close to my heart."

During her time as the head of Planned Parenthood, Richards faced constant opposition from conservative lawmakers. Perhaps most notably during Trump’s first term, when his three Supreme Court Justice picks ultimately led to Roe v Wade being overturned.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund released a statement on Monday saying its members were "heartbroken to lose a giant in the fight for reproductive freedom."

“Cecile Richards was an indomitable force,” the groups said. “In her 12 devoted years of service to our organization, Cecile brought Planned Parenthood Federation of America to new heights in our health care, education, and advocacy work. She led us through fights that transformed the reproductive health and rights landscape and made Planned Parenthood Action Fund the advocacy and political force that it remains to this day.”

Richards spoke on behalf of the organization in 2017 during the Women's March, which took place the day after Trump's first inauguration.

"Today we're here to deliver a message: we're not gonna take this lying down, and we will not go back," Richards said at the time.

open image in gallery Cecile Richards, who was president of Planned Parenthood for 12 years, died on Monday aged 67. ( Reuters )

Richards left Planned Parenthood the following year and co-founded the Supermajority organization, which was aimed at mobilizing women voters.

Even after her diagnosis, Texas State Senator Wendy Davis described her determination to advance progressive causes as "indefatigable."

"Her belief [was] you can't give up before you even start, and that it's always worth a fight," Davis said, according to NPR.

Davis and Richards fought together to stop an anti-abortion bill Texas lawmakers were trying to pass in 2013.

Richards told CNN's Anderson Cooper in 2024 that her own health battles made her all the more aware of the needs for all Americans to have quality healthcare.

“There’s been highs and lows, but I feel really fortunate to have health care that is first class living in New York City,” she said at the time. “It’s made me appreciate how much all people need health care.”

Richards was also remembered by former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden.

“Jill and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cecile Richards. Cecile fearlessly led us forward to be the America we say we are," Biden said in a statement on Monday.

Fatima Goss Graves, the CEO and President of the National Women's Law Center, remembered Richards' "visionary leadership, commitment to justice, and lifelong dedication to advancing the rights of women," which said will "forever inspire us."

“Cecile leaves behind a legacy of unshakable determination and a blueprint for how to advocate for the people and causes that need it most,” Graves said in her statement. “She made us better with her rigor, humor, and grace.”