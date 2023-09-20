Cassidy Hutchinson claims Rudy Giuliani sexually assaulted her on Jan 6 in new book

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and a top witness for the House Select Committee investigating January 6, writes in her new book Enough that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani sexually assaulted her on the day of the insurrection.

An adviser to Mr Giuliani forcefully rejected the allegations in a statement to The Independent.

The former New York mayor was “like a wolf closing in on its prey”, Ms Hutchinson, 27, writes according to a copy of the book obtained by The Guardian ahead of it being published on Tuesday.

She writes that she encountered Mr Giulaini, 79, backstage at then-President Donald Trump’s speech at the Ellipse, down the National Mall not far from the US Capitol, shortly before the attack on the democratic handover of power began.

She writes that Mr Giuliani put his hand “under my blazer, then my skirt”.

“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” she adds. “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.”

Mr Eastman is a law professor who pushed a much-criticized theory that Mr Trump could legally overturn the 2020 election.

Cassidy Hutchinson is sworn in during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol on 28 June 28 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

“I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark,” Ms Hutchinson writes.

Ms Hutchinson outlines in the book how she started out as a Trump supporter but subsequently only grew more and more disappointed with the president and about how she later became a key witness for the congressional panel looking into the Capitol riot.

Mr Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges related to racketeering and conspiracy in Georgia in connection to the Trump campaign’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

The ex-US Attorney has also been found liable for defamation of two election workers in the state. The bar association in Washington, DC has argued for his disbarment.

Amid a growing mountain of legal fees, Mr Giualini put his Manhattan apartment up for sale. The 79-year-old is also being sued for $1.3m by his own lawyer for unpaid fees and for $10m by a former personal assistant. In that lawsuit, Mr Giualini also faces allegations of sexual assault and harassment, as well as abuse of power and wage theft.

John Eastman, left, and Rudy Giuliani at the Ellipse on January 6 2021. The former mayor’s lawyer called Hutchinson’s accusation a ‘disgusting lie’ (REUTERS)

About January 6, 2021, Ms Hutchinson writes that she “experience[d] anger, bewilderment, and a creeping sense of dread that something really horrible [was] going to happen”.

“I find Rudy in the back of the tent with, among others, John Eastman,” she adds. “The corners of his mouth split into a Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey.”

“‘We have the evidence. It’s all here. We’re going to pull this off’,” she quotes Mr Giualini as saying. “Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us. I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer.”

“‘By the way,’ he says, fingering the fabric, ‘I’m loving this leather jacket on you.’ His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt,” she writes.

Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Mr Giuliani, told The Independent in a statement: “It’s fair to ask Cassidy Hutchinson why she is just now coming out with these allegations from two and a half years ago, as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book release. This is a disgusting lie against Mayor Rudy Giuliani—a man whose distinguished career in public service includes taking down the Mafia, cleaning up New York City and comforting the nation following September 11th.”

The Independent has reached out to Mr Eastman for comment.