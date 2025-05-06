Carney meets Trump and tells him Canada will never be for sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The newly elected Canadian prime minister Mark Carney met Donald Trump for the first time on Tuesday, telling him during a White House news conference that Canada will never be for sale.

The former Bank of England governor won the election on 28 April on a promise to stand up to Trump, who has imposed tariffs on some Canadian products and often expresses the desire to annex the country, referring to it as the 51st US state.

Although Carney has repeatedly called these actions a betrayal, the two leaders showed little animosity during an opening session in the Oval Office during which both men praised each other.

Trump said the two sides would not discuss Canada becoming part of the United States, but said it would be "a wonderful marriage."

Carney put down the idea firmly. “It's not for sale, it won't be for sale – ever,” he said.

“Never say never, never say never,” Trump replied. Carney then mouthed “never” several times.

Trump said the leaders would discuss “tough points” – an allusion to the president's belief that the US can do without Canadian products.

“Regardless of anything, we're going to be friends with Canada. Canada is a very special place to me,” Trump said.

Carney's Liberal Party promised voters it would create a new bilateral economic and security relationship with Washington and diversify an economy that is heavily dependent on exports to the US.

Before the visit, Carney played down expectations of a breakthrough in the talks, saying it was unlikely he would be able to persuade Trump to lift tariffs.

Trump was on bad terms with Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau, and during Tuesday’s meeting criticized him and former foreign minister Chrystia Freeland.

Shortly before the meeting, Trump said on social media that the US didn't need “anything” from its northern neighbour.

“We don't need their Cars, we don't need their Energy, we don't need their Lumber, we don't need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain,” he wrote.

His claim defies economic data. The US depends on oil produced in Canada, in addition to an array of other goods that cross-border trade has helped to make more affordable in ways that benefit growth.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report.