Hundreds of protesters have swarmed the Cannon rotunda at the US Capitol in Washington DC to demand an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Footage online showed a large group of people, some sitting on the floor, gathered the famous building, waving a large banner that read “Jews say ceasefire now” – and chanting.

More stood on the balcony of the rotunda also waving a banners calling for a ceasefire. One read “mourn the dead and fight like hell for the living”.

Many of those gathered were dressed in Jewish attire including the Tallit prayer shawls and Kippahs. Others wore black t-shirts emblazoned with the words “not in our name”.

Despite appearing to be a peaceful protest, Capitol police soon moved to arrest members of the demonstration. By this time the number of people gathered looked to have risen.

“A group of protesters are demonstrating inside the Cannon Rotunda. Demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings,” the force wrote on X.

“We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them.”

Footage also showed police begin to arrest protesters one at a time, with some being forced to the ground. Outside of Congress thousands more protesters gathered in support.

The demonstration was organised by campaign group Jewish Voice for Peace. Writing on X, the group wrote: “We’re all here to demand an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people, aided and abetted by the U.S. government.

Protesters calling for a cease fire in Gaza occupy House office building rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington (REUTERS)

“The root of violence is oppression, and we’re here to say not in our names. We have the power to stop the ongoing atrocities against Palestinians. We refuse to standby as the Israeli government commits genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

“The only path to peace and safety — for everyone — is through ensuring justice and equality for everyone. And that means ending the Israeli government’s illegal occupation of Palestine. To endgenocide against Palestinians in Gaza, we’re demanding a #ceasefirenow.”

It comes as president Joe Biden visited Israel on Wednesday, where he and told Israelis not to make the “mistakes” that the US did after the September 11 2001 terror attacks, warning its citizens not to be “consumed” by hate.

Mr Biden also blamed an “errant rocket” fired from Gaza for an explosion on Tuesday night on a hospital feared to have killed hundreds of people, saying his information was based on US defence department sources.

Hamas blamed the hospital blast on an Israeli air strike; Israel said the fire was caused by a failed rocket launched from within the enclave by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The conflict has now entered its eleventh day, following a surprise attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,400 people.