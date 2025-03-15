Canada reconsidering multi-billion dollar defense deal with the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid heightening tensions with its neighbor to the south, Canada is reconsidering a multi-billion dollar defense deal with the U.S.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said late on Friday that the government is looking at possible alternatives to the American-made F-35 stealth fighter and that they will speak to other aircraft manufacturers.

Blair’s comments came just hours after he was reappointed as defense minister by new Prime Minister Mark Carney. One day previously, Portugal indicated that it was planning on backtracking on its acquisition of the fighter jet.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to annex Canada by economic force, and frequently referred to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “governor” as he argued that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state.

Canadians are now increasingly supportive of ditching the $19 billion deal with the U.S. and find alternative aircraft to those made and maintained across its southern border.

In June 2023, after years of delay, the Liberal government signed a deal with the U.S. defense behemoth Lockheed Martin to buy 88 F-35s.

Blair told the CBC that the discussions with the military regarding what’s best for Canada are ongoing.

“It was the fighter jet identified by our air force as the platform that they required, but we are also examining other alternatives — whether we need all of those fighter jets to be F-35,” said Blair, according to CBC.

open image in gallery The Canadian government is looking at alternatives to the American-made Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft amid ongoing disputes with President Donald Trump. ( Getty Images )

Canada has already paid for the first 16 jets, set to be delivered in early 2026.

The defense minister suggested that the first batch of the American-made fighter jets may be accepted but that the rest may come from European manufacturers, such as the Swedish-made Saab Gripen, which came in second in the bidding war for the Canadian contract.

“The prime minister has asked me to go and examine those things and have discussions with other sources, particularly where there may be opportunities to assemble those fighter jets in Canada,” said Blair.

The Swedish proposal did state that the assembly would take place in Canada and there would be a transfer of intellectual property, meaning that the aircraft would be maintained in Canada. Meanwhile, significant maintenance and software upgrades of the F-35 take place in the U.S.

open image in gallery Swedish Air Force Saab JAS 39 Gripen jetfighters could provide an alternative for the Canadian government. However, running a mixed fleet could prove to be too complicated. ( AFP via Getty Images )

However, the air force has been resistant to fly a mixed fleet of aircraft, despite doing so until the 1980s when the current CF-18s were bought, CBC noted. Two different training schemes would be needed, different hangars would be required, and the supply chains for the planes would vary. Defense planners have stated for decades that such a model would be too expensive.

Before Blair came out in favor of looking elsewhere, Lockheed Martin was asked about Portugal’s departure from the program and if it would impact Canada.

“Lockheed Martin values our strong partnership and history with the Royal Canadian Air Force and looks forward to continuing that partnership into the future,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement, according to CBC. “Foreign military sales are government-to-government transactions, so anything further will be best addressed by the U.S. or respective customer governments.”

The spokesperson, Lockheed Martin's director of global media relations, Rebecca Miller, responded to online misinformation that the F-35s have a “kill switch” which would allow the U.S. to turn off aircraft bought by allies or restrict their capabilities if the U.S. government ordered Lockheed Martin to do so.

“As part of our government contracts, we deliver all system infrastructure and data required for all F-35 customers to sustain the aircraft,” said Miller. “We remain committed to providing affordable and reliable sustainment services to our customers that enable them to complete their missions and come home safely.”