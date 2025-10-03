Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Canadian government has issued a new warning for its citizens with gender-neutral passports traveling to the United States in light of President Donald Trump’s executive order.

Canada’s Department of Global Affairs updated its “travel advice” for citizens coming to the U.S. on its website last week, CBC first reported.

“While the Government of Canada issues passports with a ‘X’ gender identifier, it cannot guarantee your entry or transit through other countries,” the page reads. “You might face entry restrictions in countries that do not recognize the ‘X’ gender identifier. Before you leave, verify this information with the closest foreign representative for your destination.”

Canadians may “still be asked to provide your sex/gender information as either male or female when traveling,” the advisory stated.

In January, Trump signed an executive order that stated it is the “policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.” The order says: “These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

The Canadian government issued a travel advisory for citizens with gender-neutral passports visiting the United States after President Donald Trump’s executive order ( Getty Images )

Days later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed the State Department to immediately suspend all applications for passports with the “X” gender marker.

The ACLU then sued the State Department on behalf of transgender, nonbinary, and intersex people.

A federal judge in June granted a preliminary injunction, blocking the State Department’s requirement from taking effect. Last month, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to overturn the injunction.

As of January, roughly 3,600 Canadian citizens listed "X" as their gender on their passports, CBC reported.

The Department of Global Affairs has posted advisories about the ‘X’ identifier since 2022, but decided to "expand and harmonize the information" about the passport marker across all travel advisories last week, Alexandre Fournier, a spokesperson for the department told CBC.

The U.S. Embassy in Canada said it’s “not in a position to provide comment or schedule interviews at the time” due to the U.S. government shutdown, a spokesperson told the outlet.