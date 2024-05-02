Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

President Biden on Thursday condemned the unrest and violence that has disrupted college campuses over the last week while stressing the importance of Americans’ right to protest peacefully in support of the Palestinian people’s treatment during Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

Mr Biden, speaking from the East Room of the White House, said peaceful protest is “in the best tradition of how Americans respond to consequential issues” because the US is “not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent”.

He said the images of police clashing with protesters put the “fundamental American principles” of free speech and the rule of law “to the test” as he pointed out the importance of maintaining the latter to allow the former.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the ongoing student protests at U.S. universities, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, during brief remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard ( REUTERS )

“Peaceful protest is in the best tradition of how Americans respond to consequential issues, but neither are we a lawless country. We're a civil society, and order must prevail,” he said.

Mr Biden also condemned actors who are using the campus unrest and protests to “score political points” and called the protests “a moment for clarity”.

“Let me be clear ... violent protest is not protected, peaceful protest is,” he said.

“Destroying property is not a peaceful protest — i's against the law. Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancellation of classes and graduations. None of this is a peaceful protest, threatening people, intimidating people, instilling fear in people is not peaceful protest. It's against the law”.

The president also stressed that while dissent remains “essential to democracy,” it “must never lead to disorder or denying the rights of others”.

“It's basically a matter of fairness. It's a matter of what's right. There's the right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos. People have the right to get an education, the right to get a degree, the right to walk across the campus safely without fear of being attacked,” he said.

Mr Biden’s remarks came just hours after police in Los Angeles were met with hurled projectiles while clearing an encampment on the UCLA campus, and a day after New York Police Department officers forcibly removed protesters from the Columbia University administration building in a scene which came nearly 56 years to the day that police had also cleared a similar occupation by students angry over the Vietnam War.

The president had not been expected to address the matter of the protests or the violence that occurred overnight, and White House officials had previously described the protests and police response as matters for state or local law enforcement.

But Republicans have seized on his apparent reluctance to weigh in by casting it as tacit approval of the worst elements of the pro-Palestinian protesters, some of whom have spouted openly antisemitic rhetoric and have intimidated students and passersby who they deemed to be Jewish or “zionists”.

Police break up an encampment on the UCLA campus on Thursday ( AP )

Mr Biden condemned the antisemitism demonstrated by some of the protesters, saying there is “no place” for “hate speech or violence of any kind” on any campus in America.

“Whether it's anti semitism, Islamophobia, or discrimination against Arab Americans or Palestinian Americans. It's simply wrong. There's no place for racism in America. It's all wrong, it’s un-American,” he said.

“I understand people have strong feelings and deep convictions in America. We respect the right and protect the right for them to express that. But it doesn’t mean anything goes. It needs to be done without violence without distraction, without hating and within the law,” he added.