President of California’s largest union arrested while observing ICE raids in LA
SEIU President David Huerta was reportedly injured when ICE detained him
Labor leader David Huerta was detained while observing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids taking place in Los Angeles.
The Service Employees International Union California (SEIU) says that its president was injured during the ICE raids and is calling for his release, NBC4 Los Angeles reports.
“SEIU California members call for the immediate release of our President, David Huerta, who was injured and detained at the site of one of today's ICE raids in Los Angeles. He is now receiving medical attention while in custody,” Tia Orr, Executive Director of SEIU California, said.
Mayor Karen Bass told NBC4 that Huerta had been pepper-sprayed during the incident.
"He is doing ok physically, but I know what really impacted him the most was the emotional trauma of watching parents and kids being separated," Bass said. "He's going into ICE custody and we hope to get him out very soon."
The mayor said she does not know why Huerta is being detained.
The SEIU issued a statement supporting Huerta, insisting that he was "exercising his First Amendment right to observe and document law enforcement activity."
“We are proud of President Huerta’s righteous participation as a community observer, in keeping with his long history of advocating for immigrant workers and with the highest values of our movement: standing up to injustice, regardless of personal risk or the power of those perpetrating it," the union said.
Orr also condemned the ICE raids.
“We call for an end to the cruel, destructive, and indiscriminate ICE raids that are tearing apart our communities, disrupting our economy, and hurting all working people. Immigrant workers are essential to our society: feeding our nation, caring for our elders, cleaning our workplaces, and building our homes,” she said.
Angelenos opposing the raids took to the streets early on Friday evening, but their protest was quickly met by officers in riot gear. The LAPD declared the protests an unlawful assembly after 7pm.
Bass said she is going to meet with immigrant support groups to discuss plans for responding to situations like the mass ICE raids in the future.
"My message to them is that we are going to fight for all Angelenos regardless of when they got here, whether they have papers or not," she said. "We are a city of immigrants, and this impacts hundreds of thousands of Angelenos."
ICE arrested approximately 44 people in Friday's raid, according to Homeland Security Investigations.
“Today, ICE officers and agents alongside partner law enforcement agencies, executed four federal search warrants at three location in central Los Angeles. Approximately 44 people were administratively arrested and one arrest for obstruction. The investigation remains ongoing, updates will follow as appropriate," HSI spokesperson Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe said in a statement.
