Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

President of California’s largest union arrested while observing ICE raids in LA

SEIU President David Huerta was reportedly injured when ICE detained him

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 06 June 2025 23:18 EDT
Comments
Related video: Workers detained in downtown LA ICE raid

Labor leader David Huerta was detained while observing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids taking place in Los Angeles.

The Service Employees International Union California (SEIU) says that its president was injured during the ICE raids and is calling for his release, NBC4 Los Angeles reports.

“SEIU California members call for the immediate release of our President, David Huerta, who was injured and detained at the site of one of today's ICE raids in Los Angeles. He is now receiving medical attention while in custody,” Tia Orr, Executive Director of SEIU California, said.

Mayor Karen Bass told NBC4 that Huerta had been pepper-sprayed during the incident.

"He is doing ok physically, but I know what really impacted him the most was the emotional trauma of watching parents and kids being separated," Bass said. "He's going into ICE custody and we hope to get him out very soon."

Police take positions as they clash with protesters gathered around the Los Angeles Federal Building following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in downtown Los Angeles, California
Police take positions as they clash with protesters gathered around the Los Angeles Federal Building following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in downtown Los Angeles, California (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)
Recommended

The mayor said she does not know why Huerta is being detained.

The SEIU issued a statement supporting Huerta, insisting that he was "exercising his First Amendment right to observe and document law enforcement activity."

“We are proud of President Huerta’s righteous participation as a community observer, in keeping with his long history of advocating for immigrant workers and with the highest values of our movement: standing up to injustice, regardless of personal risk or the power of those perpetrating it," the union said.

Labor leader David Huerta arrested observing ICE raids in LA
Labor leader David Huerta arrested observing ICE raids in LA (White House)

Orr also condemned the ICE raids.

“We call for an end to the cruel, destructive, and indiscriminate ICE raids that are tearing apart our communities, disrupting our economy, and hurting all working people. Immigrant workers are essential to our society: feeding our nation, caring for our elders, cleaning our workplaces, and building our homes,” she said.

Angelenos opposing the raids took to the streets early on Friday evening, but their protest was quickly met by officers in riot gear. The LAPD declared the protests an unlawful assembly after 7pm.

Bass said she is going to meet with immigrant support groups to discuss plans for responding to situations like the mass ICE raids in the future.

"My message to them is that we are going to fight for all Angelenos regardless of when they got here, whether they have papers or not," she said. "We are a city of immigrants, and this impacts hundreds of thousands of Angelenos."

ICE arrested approximately 44 people in Friday's raid, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

“Today, ICE officers and agents alongside partner law enforcement agencies, executed four ​federal search warrants at three location in central Los Angeles. Approximately 44 people were administratively arrested ​​and one arrest for obstruction. The investigation remains ongoing, updates will follow as appropriate," HSI spokesperson Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe said in a statement.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in