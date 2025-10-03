Attempted assassin of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sentenced to more than eight years in prison
Sophie Roske pleaded guilty to the assassination attempt in April
A California woman who attempted to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022 has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.
Sophie Roske received the 97-month sentence from Judge Deborah Boardman on Friday afternoon in Greenbelt, Maryland. The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to the attempted assassination in April.
“I sincerely apologize to the justice and his family,” Roske said in court, adding that “this tragic mistake will follow me for the rest of my life,” according to CNN.
Roske traveled to Maryland in June 2022. There, she called 911 and told the operator she traveled to the state to kill a Supreme Court justice and brought a gun in her suitcase, according to the Justice Department. Investigators later found the gun in her suitcase, along with several other items including a knife, ammunition, zip ties and pepper spray.
At the time of the incident, she was known by the name Nicholas Roske.
Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Roske to at least 30 years, while the defense asked for 96 months.
Boardman said in court that the prosecution’s request was “not reasonable.” When explaining her sentence, Boardman cited Roske’s decision to tell authorities about her plan, as well as her mental health struggles, according to CNN.
“If she had not called 911, law enforcement would have never known about Sophie Roske and her plot to kill a Supreme Court justice,” Boardman said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments