Should Bob Menendez resign? Here’s what fellow Democrats have said

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez has so far refused to resign after being federally indicted on corruption and bribery charges, but a growing number of his fellow Democratic colleagues are urging him to step down.

In the second federal indictment of his career, Mr Menendez is accused of accepting lavish gifts, gold bars and cash in exchange for providing favours to three businessmen. The most serious allegations include giving sensitive information to the government of Egypt to increase US aid.

Given the severity of the charges, at least 15 Democratic senators have asked Mr Menendez to step down.

Cory Booker – Mr Menendez’s longtime mentee and counterpart in representing New Jersey – joined the call for resignation on Tuesday, calling the allegations “shocking” and “disturbing.”

“Senator Menendez fiercely asserts his innocence and it is therefore understandable that he believes stepping down is patently unfair. But I believe this is a mistake,” Mr Booker said in a statement. “I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving.”

Mr Booker, who has worked with Mr Menendez for nearly a decade, said he found the allegations “hard to reconcile” with the person he knows but suggested Mr Menendez spend time focusing on his trial.

Mr Menendez and his wife, Nadine, were charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

The three New Jersey businessmen are charged with the first two counts.

So far, Mr Menendez has maintained his innocence and refused to step down – claiming calls for his resignation are people “rushing to judge a Latino and push him out of his seat.”

But other senators have called on Mr Menendez to resign his seat in order to focus on his trial.

Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania said on X that Mr Menendez should choose an “honorable exit” and resign to focus on his trial.

Bob Casey, the other Pennsylvania senator, joined Mr Fettermans’ call for resignation.

Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey both encouraged Mr Menendez to step down as well.

Ms Warren told The Boston Globe that the charges are “serious” and said “It’s time for Senator Menendez to step away from the Senate

Mr Markey said the “public’s trust has been broken” with Mr Menendez.

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin called the allegations “deeply troubling” and said in the interest of national security Mr Menendez should step down

By Tuesday, Mr Menendez faced growing pressure from a slew of other Democratic senators to resign.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch, Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen, New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and Montana Senator Jon Tester all encouraged Mr Menendez to step down.

Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, who is also the Democratic campaign chair, also called on Mr Menendez to resign.

Speaking with NBC News, Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota said she would call on the Senate to investigate Mr Menendez.

“He has said he won’t, so that’s why I’ve called for the Senate investigation, the Senate ethics investigation to begin immediately separate and apart from the ongoing criminal case,” Ms Klobuchar said.