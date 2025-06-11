Barron Trump’s friend Bo Loudon claims he got ICE to detain TikTok star Khaby Lame

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bo Loudon, the purported “best friend” of Barron Trump, has claimed he is responsible for the arrest of the world’s most famous TikToker who was detained by ICE and later forced to leave the U.S.

The MAGA, Gen-Z influencer, who has been pictured numerous times with the president and his son, said he had “personally taken action” to have Khaby Lame deported.

“No one is above the law!” he wrote in a series of posts on X, later adding: “I've been working with the patriots at President Trump's DHS to make this happen. He was just ARRESTED in Vegas and is in ICE CUSTODY!”

Despite a community note on the post calling Loudon out for false information, ICE confirmed that Lame had been detained at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for violating the terms of his visa on June 6.

The 25-year-old star had entered the U.S. on April 30 on a temporary visa. A spokesperson for ICE said he had been granted “voluntary departure” following his arrest and had since left the country.

open image in gallery Bo Loudon, a Gen-Z influencer, who has been pictured numerous times with the president and his son, said he had ‘personally taken action’ to have TikTokstar Khaby Lame deported ( Getty )

“No one works faster than President Trump's administration!” Loudon wrote, following news of Lame’s departure.

ICE has not confirmed Loudon’s involvement publicly, and did not provide further information when contacted by The Independent.

open image in gallery Serigne Khabane Lame is a Senegalese-Italian TikToker known for his deadpan reactions to other videos. His viral videos have earned him a following of more than 162 million ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Lame, whose real name is Serigne Khabane Lame, is a Senegalese-Italian TikToker known for his deadpan reactions to other videos. His viral videos have earned him a following of more than 162 million.

While in the country, Lame attended the Met Gala in New York City on May 5. He has not commented publicly on the allegations that he overstayed his visa.

open image in gallery Despite barely being old enough to vote, Loudon and Barron Trump (pictured) were unofficially recruited onto team Trump to help the oldest presidential candidate in history tap into the manosphere and capture the ‘bro vote’ in the run up to the 2024 presidential election ( AFP via Getty Images )

It is also unclear if Lame returned to Italy immediately and posted an Instagram Story of himself in São Paulo, Brazil, after leaving the U.S.

Despite barely being old enough to vote, Loudon and Barron Trump were unofficially recruited to help the oldest presidential candidate in history tap into the manosphere and capture the “bro vote” in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Loudon, from Palm Beach, Florida, is the son of Dr Gina Loudon, the conservative television pundit and former co-chair of Women for Trump in 2020, and John Loudon, a former Missouri state senator.