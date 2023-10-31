Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and secretary of defence Lloyd Austin as set to testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee over Joe Biden’s $106 billion supplemental funding request.

It’s thought that most of the money will be going to help Ukraine build out their defence system against Russia, while the rest will be split between Israwl, Indo-Pacific, and border enforcement.

Biden’s hopes that $61 billion of the money, for Ukraine, will be the last time he has to ask before the 2024 election, however, congressional support on the matter is very much divided.

House speaker Mike Johnson has stated he doesn’t think that Ukraine and Israel’s funding should be combined, while other Republicans want a trade-off for the money in the form of bigger border security spending inside the US.

Blinken and Austin will be taking questions on the matter, and they are both huge advocates for getting the green light.