Bill Maher has appeared to have changed his mind about Donald Trump once again, branding the president’s first 100 days in office a “s***show.”

The comedian and chat show host said that though he had vowed that he was “not going to pre-hate anything,” the decisions taken by Trump so far in his second presidency were “just objectively bad.”

Maher, who has long been critical of Trump and previously called for him to be impeached, surprisingly accepted an invitation to dine with him last month, along with musician and noted Republican Kid Rock.

He said he had decided to accept the invitation to try to soften hostilities between the pair, and later caused a stir after describing the president as “gracious and measured”, and far different from the “crazy” man he watches on TV.

However, writing in a recent article for The Free Press, Maher did not pull any punches.

“After 100 days, there are probably 100 things to legitimately hate, starting with disappearing people, the inefficiency of DOGE, ignoring the Supreme Court, killing people overseas with drastic aid cuts, firing the guy in charge of his election-integrity office because he won’t say 2020 was rigged, tariff-related market collapse, America no longer being seen as a safe place, the third-term talk, suing the media, Andrew Tate. . . I mean, I could just keep going,” he wrote.

“And I want to emphasize: None of my disapproval for any of this comes from reflexive Republican opposition. On all these issues, it’s just objectively bad. And they know that, too.”

Maher's remarks came less than a month after he described his experience with Trump as “f***ed up… just not as f***ed up as I thought it was.”

“A crazy person doesn’t live in the White House. A person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there,” he said after the dinner, adding, “I get it. It doesn’t matter who he is at a private dinner with a comedian. It matters who he is on the world stage.

“I’m just taking it as a positive that this person exists. Because everything I’ve ever not liked about him was – I swear to God – absent.”

At the time, Maher admitted he still had negative feelings about the Trump administration, but said that the president gave him a “generous amount of time” and showcased “a willingness to listen and accept me as a possible friend even though I’m not MAGA”, which he said “was the point of the dinner”.

His remarks still prompted a wave of criticism, including from fellow comedian Larry David, who penned a satirical guest essay in The New York Times entitled “My Dinner With Adolf,” in which he fictionally fawned over “the most reviled man in history.”

Although the Seinfeld co-creator never mentioned Maher by name, it was clear he was parodying the TV host’s White House dinner meeting.

Maher was not happy with David’s comparison, telling Piers Morgan Uncensored: “I must say, you know, come on, man – Hitler, Nazis? Nobody has been harder about – and more prescient, I must say – about Donald Trump than me. I don’t need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is.

“Just the fact that I met him in person didn’t change that, and the fact that I reported honestly is not a sin either.”