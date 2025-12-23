Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Clinton’s spokesman has called for any remaining Jeffrey Epstein files held by the Department of Justice on the former president to be released.

Angel Urena, representing the 42nd president, said in a statement Monday: “What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection.”

Urena called on President Donald Trump to order Attorney General Pam Bondi to “immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton.”

He added: “Refusal to do so will confirm the widespread suspicion the Department of Justice’s actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation – using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years, under presidents and attorneys general of both parties.”

open image in gallery Former president Bill Clinton’s representative wants the documents released in the greater interest of transparency ( AP )

The two-term Democrat, like Trump, was at one time a friend of Epstein, the disgraced financier and sex trafficker who took his own life in a New York City jail cell in August 2019. Like Trump, the 79 year-old has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the billionaire’s crimes.

Clinton did appear in a number of photographs published without context as part of Friday’s release of DOJ files, one of which found him posing with the pop superstars Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, another with Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger and another showed him in a hot tub, but, again, that does not imply any wrongdoing.

Trump, perhaps surprisingly, leapt to Clinton’s defense Monday when he was asked about the ongoing Epstein furore during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

“I think it’s terrible,” the president said, when asked about the photos of his White House forerunner: “I like Bill Clinton... and I hate to see photos come out of him.

open image in gallery Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein, in an undated photograph published as part of Friday’s file release ( DOJ )

“I’ve always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I’ve been nice to him, he’s been nice to me. I hate to see photos come out of him, but this is what the Democrats, mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans, are asking for.

“So they are giving photos of me too. Everybody was friendly with this guy [Epstein], either friendly or not friendly.

“He was all over Palm Beach and other places... and Bill Clinton was a friend of his, but everybody was.

“Bill Clinton’s a big boy. He can handle it, but you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump showed support for Clinton when asked about the Epstein files’ release ( Getty )

The DOJ has said it will continue to release more information on Epstein in order to comply with the terms of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed near-unanimously by Congress in November, a process that could continue into January 2026.

Both the lawmakers behind the bill and a group of Epstein’s victims have expressed their dissatisfaction with Friday’s release, with the survivors saying in a statement of their own Monday that the “partial release” was “unacceptable” and made it “difficult or impossible” to locate documents related to their individual cases.

Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, a Democrat and a Republican respectively, have said they are weighing contempt of Congress charges against Bondi over what they consider to be her botched handling of the files.

The official’s approval rating has meanwhile fallen by 50 points over the course of the year, it was reported Monday, amid widespread public unhappiness with her oversight of the Epstein affair.