Watch live: Biden speaks at White House Tribal Nations Summit

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 06 December 2023 13:43
Watch live as Joe Biden delivers a speech at the 2023 White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington DC on Wednesday, 6 December.

The US president is hosting the third annual event of the Biden-Harris Administration, which the White House has said "represents the president’s commitment to strengthening the Nation-to-Nation relationships the United States has with Tribal Nations."

In opening remarks at the summit on Wednesday, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced that the White House Council on Native American Affairs (WHCNAA) is taking "critical steps" to improve access to capital across Indian Country including through the launch of an online clearinghouse that will serve as a searchable repository for an up-to-date list of all federal funding opportunities.

The database is aimed at ensuring Tribes can "easily navigate and access the financial opportunities provided across the federal government."

