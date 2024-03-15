Watch as Biden and Ireland’s Varadkar attend St Patrick’s Day luncheon at US Capitol

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Joe Biden and Leo Varadkar attend the Friends of Ireland St Patrick’s Day Luncheon at the US Capitol on Friday 15 March.

The president will welcome the taoiseach to Washington DC to reaffirm the close partnership between the US and Ireland.

Mr Biden and Mr Varadkar are expected to discuss the restoration of devolution as well as support for Ukraine and other global issues, including the Middle East.

The St Patrick’s Day traditional trip to the US capital is split into two this year, meaning that the pair will meet on Friday at the White House and again on Sunday for the shamrock bowl ceremony.

On Friday morning at a breakfast event with Kamala Harris, the Irish premiere commended the US vice president for calling for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

“I believe you, Madam Vice President, showed great courage and leadership in recent weeks, when you spoke publicly in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza,” he said.