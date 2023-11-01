Biden says Americans will start leaving Gaza today

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said US passport holders who have been trapped in the Gaza Strip during the nearly month-long Israeli war against Hamas will be able to exit into Egypt starting today.

In a message posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), Mr Biden said “American leadership” during weeks-long negotiations with Israeli and Egyptian officials has “secured safe passage wounded Palestinians and for foreign nationals to exit Gaza”.

“We expect American citizens to exit today, and we expect to see more depart over the coming days,” he said.

Mr Biden added that his administration “won’t let up working to get Americans out of Gaza”.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby called the opening of the Rafah crossing “an important first step in a process that we expect to see continue over the coming days” and a “a significant breakthrough” that was a “direct result of weeks of effort and personal diplomacy” on the part of Mr Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Envoy David Satterfield.

“It was certainly a focus of the President’s calls with [Egyptian] President Sisi and [Israeli] Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday, where this arrangement was discussed in detail,” he added.

Mr Kirby also said the administration has been “working to get Americans including US citizens, lawful permanent residents and family members out as quickly and safely as possible”.

“That continues to be the case and again I think you’ll see more over coming days. A handful of Americans are expected to depart today and we expect to get more to come in future days,” said Mr Kirby, who added that the US State Department has “communicated directly with American citizens in Gaza over the past 24 hours to tell them to be ready to go and to await further instruction”.

The news that American nationals will be able to exit the Hamas-controlled territory came just hours after Egypt’s government began allowing foreign passport holders to pass through the Rafah border crossing that separates the Gaza Strip from Egypt, which controlled the 141 sq mile territory from 1948 until 1967, when the Israeli Defence Forces seized it during the Six Day War.

Since Israel began striking targets in Gaza following the 7 October terrorist attacks by Hamas, Israeli officials and foreign governments have urged noncombatants and foreign nationals to move to the south end of the territory.

Many foreign nationals have gathered at the Rafah crossing for weeks in hopes of leaving, but Egypt not allowed anyone to exit into their territory until now.

So far, as many as 500 foreign passport holders have entered Egypt under an agreement between the Egyptian and Israeli governments following negotiations with Hamas coordinated between the US and Qatari governments.

As the crossing opened on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported that “huge queues” had formed around passport control facilities.

The Rafah crossing is a critical passage – a sole point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip – through which only a “the handful of convoys” have been allowed to enter the besieged area with humanitarian aid, food and water.