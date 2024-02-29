Jump to content

Watch live as Biden makes election-year visit to US-Mexico border

Oliver Browning
Thursday 29 February 2024 20:41
Watch live as Joe Biden makes an election-year visit to the US-Mexico border on Thursday 29 February.

The US president is making a trip to the border community of Brownsville, Texas, as he attempts to seize the narrative around immigration ahead of a potential match-up against Donald Trump later this year.

Mr Biden will meet with US Border Patrol agents, law enforcement officials and local leaders, according to a White House official.

“He will reiterate his calls for congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and to provide the funding needed for additional US Border Patrol agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more,” the official added.

Mr Trump is due to visit the migrant hotspot of Eagle Pass on the same day as Mr Biden’s trip.

Republicans have long used immigration to attack the Biden administration – even going so far as to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary.

